The Best Vitamin E Lotions to Heal & Hydrate Sun-Damaged Skin

You’ve heard of vitamin C, retinol, and niacinamide, but let’s talk about a skincare MVP that doesn’t always get the limelight, vitamin E. This ingredient is common in many body lotions and for good reason. It hydrates, protects, and helps repair skin that’s seen a little too much sun.

Sun damage is one of those things that sneaks up on you. You might think you have nothing to worry about when it comes to sun protection, but the skin ailments that come from exposure to the UV rays from the sun really sneak up on people. One day, you’re basking in the sun, soaking up the warmth; the next, you’re examining fine lines, dry patches, and uneven skin tone in the mirror, wondering when it all happened.

According to the Cleveland Clinic , Vitamin E is a fat-soluble vitamin that acts as an antioxidant which protects cells from damage. It may also help reduce sun damage by absorbing UVB rays and reducing the inflammatory reaction on the skin. However, research hasn’t completely concluded on whether vitamin E alone can provide the needed sun protection, so please don’t skip your sunscreen application.

What is Vitamin E?

First identified in 1922 and biochemically classified as “tocopherol” (which, interestingly, translates from Greek to mean “to bring forth offspring”), vitamin E is a fat-soluble antioxidant that naturally occurs in our skin and in a range of plant-based oils.

It is commonly found in body lotions, night creams, and even hair care. Basically, if hydration and protection are involved, vitamin E isn’t far behind. But why exactly is it in almost every moisturiser and healing balm out there?

Well, aside from keeping your skin soft and supple, vitamin E is excellent when it comes to defending against environmental stressors. It helps neutralise free radicals (those pesky molecules that accelerate skin ageing and are largely triggered by UV exposure). Think of it as your skin’s personal bodyguard, stepping in to repair damage, calm inflammation, and reinforce your skin’s barrier to keep it functioning at its best.

If you’ve been dealing with the aftermath of too many sunny afternoons, the right vitamin E-infused lotion could be just what your skin needs. We’ve rounded up the best vitamin E lotions to not only help treat sun-damaged skin, but also moisturise and protect the skin barrier because while we can’t turn back time, we can certainly give our skin the extra love it deserves.

1. Bio-Oil Moisturising Body Lotion

You might be familiar with the OG Bio Oil, a, gem for treating stretch marks and clearing hyperpigmentation on the body. This Bio-Oil body lotion is renowned for its ability to deeply moisturise while maintaining a fast-absorbing texture. Its high oil content means it provides long-lasting hydration.

Thanks to its combination of plant oils, vitamin E, and retinyl palmitate (a mild form of vitamin A), it is particularly beneficial for dry and ageing skin. It also contains Jojoba, rosehip, and Calendula oils and Extracts to boost skin elasticity, soothe irritation, and enhance healing. Price: $13.89. You can buy it on Amazon .

2. Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula with Vitamin E

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Lotion is a classic for a reason. This rich, buttery formula is infused with vitamin E, coconut oil, and cocoa extract, an excellent ingredient mix for replenishing lost moisture after sun exposure.

It’s particularly great if your skin feels tight and dehydrated, as it provides long-lasting hydration and helps improve elasticity. I personally find it great to use during the hotter months because it is light, non-sticky, and smells like chocolate ice cream. Price: ₦8,800. Where To Buy: Shop Beauty Cove.

3. Palmer’s Vitamin E Body Lotion

Think of this as an upgraded version of Palmer’s classic cocoa butter lotion. In addition to vitamin E, it contains a cocktail of skin-loving oils, such as avocado, argan, sweet almond, and macadamia, to nourish and restore sun-damaged skin.

It also contains vitamin C, which gives your skin an extra brightness boost. Thus, this is a great lotion for dull skin after sun exposure. Potential downside: The scent might be a bit strong if you're sensitive to fragrance. Price: $8.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

4. Olay Vitamin E Body Lotion

Olay’s Vitamin E Body Lotion might be your winner if you love an easy, fast-absorbing lotion. It combines vitamin E with niacinamide (vitamin B3) and pro-vitamin B5 (panthenol) to help strengthen the skin barrier while keeping it soft and smooth. Panthenol is an ingredient that plays an important role in protecting the skin and keeping it healthy. It’s commonly found in skin barrier healing products.

The formula is deeply nourishing, and this particular Olay body lotion is practically sold out everywhere, which shows just how loved it is. Price: ₦18,500. Where To Buy: Shop The Skin Hookup .

5. Medix 5.5 Hyaluronic Acid + Cica Extract Body Treatment Cream

This body cream is formulated with Hyaluronic Acid, an ingredient known for its ability to plump and deeply moisturise the skin. It helps improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Cica Extract (Centella Asiatica) and aloe vera soothe and repair the skin. These two ingredients are commonly found in sensitive and easily irritated skin products.

Additionally, the Vitamin E, Argan Oil, and Shea Butter present in it provide intense nourishment and make the skin feel soft, smooth, and hydrated. This body lotion specifically targets stretch marks, rough texture, dry skin, and spots. It is free of parabens, talc, mineral oil, and sulfates and can be used on both the face and body. Price: $17.99. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon.

6. Lubriderm Advanced Therapy Moisturising Hand & Body Lotion

For people with extremely dry skin or who live in cold weather and need a strong, ultra-hydrating vitamin E-infused body lotion, this Lubiderm body lotion should be on your radar. It contains vitamin E, pro-vitamin B5, and ceramides to repair and nourish sun-damaged skin while providing ultimate moisture.

It’ll also help strengthen the skin barrier for people who overuse retinol or exfoliating acids. Price: $13.47. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

7. Advanced Clinicals Green Coffee Bean Oil Thermo-Firming™ Body Cream

Sun exposure can lead to premature ageing, and if your skin is starting to feel lacklustre, this lotion is a great pick. Formulated with green coffee bean oil, collagen, and vitamin E, it helps improve elasticity and smoothness while providing the much-needed hydration your skin needs. It’s also great for sun-damaged skin that needs a firming boost.

It firms and tightens the skin, as well as working to clear cellulite. Green Coffee Bean, although highly underrated, is present in it and it is known for fighting wrinkles, fine lines, and helping the skin to look youthful, smoother, and firmer. It can also be used on the face (we love a two-in-one product!) Price: $16.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .