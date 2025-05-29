President Bola Tinubu assembled one of the largest cabinets in Nigeria’s history. With 48 substantive ministers and a host of senior special advisers, the administration promised bold reforms to rescue the country’s faltering economy and revive key social sectors.

At the start of his presidency, Tinubu was lauded for assembling what many hoped would be a dynamic team of technocrats and seasoned politicians. His record as former Governor of Lagos State, where he was credited with bringing capable individuals into public service, had raised expectations of a repeat at the national level.

However, two years later, that optimism has waned for many Nigerians. Widespread discontent over economic hardship, insecurity, and governance challenges has left citizens questioning the performance of several ministers.

Critics argue that much of the cabinet has failed to deliver the kind of tangible results needed during what is widely considered one of Nigeria’s most trying periods.

Yet, not all ministers have disappointed. Amid the turbulence, a few have distinguished themselves with policies and initiatives that show real impact.

These individuals have earned praise for their visible and verifiable contributions, offering glimmers of hope in an otherwise challenging national landscape.

As President Tinubu marks his second anniversary in office on May 29, 2025, Pulse takes a closer look at some of the standout performers in his cabinet.

This assessment draws from expert reviews, media analysis, and measurable policy outcomes to highlight ministers who are making a difference.

Festus Keyamo - Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development

Festus Keyamo (SAN) inherited an aviation sector mired in deep-rooted challenges, including decaying infrastructure at major airports, significant debts owed to foreign airlines due to unresolved forex repatriation issues, and a tarnished image for local carriers.

Despite these hurdles, Keyamo has steered the sector toward stability and renewed credibility through strategic reforms and diplomatic engagement. One of his standout achievements was clearing a $160 million forex backlog owed to foreign airlines—an essential step in restoring international confidence. This move paved the way for Emirates Airlines' return after a two-year absence.

Keyamo has also tackled longstanding issues in aircraft leasing, particularly the misuse of court processes by some local operators to frustrate lessors. Through diplomatic outreach, he assured international leasing firms of Nigeria’s commitment to reform. He continues to champion dry leasing to empower local airlines with greater operational control and cost-efficiency compared to wet leases.

Infrastructure upgrades are underway at key airports in Lagos, Kano, and Abuja, and they are aimed at enhancing passenger experience and service quality. Additionally, Keyamo has signed bilateral air service agreements (BASAs) to expand international routes and attract global partnerships.

His efforts have drawn positive feedback from the flying public, travel agencies, aviation analysts, and domestic airlines. Industry players have noted increased stability in ticket pricing and operations, underscoring the growing confidence in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Dave Umahi - Works Minister

Engr. Dave Umahi has emerged as one of Tinubu’s most impactful appointments, widely seen as a square peg in a square hole. The former Governor of Ebonyi State has brought focused leadership, engineering expertise, and a hands-on approach to one of Nigeria’s most critical sectors: road infrastructure.

Umahi is currently supervising more than 2,000 road and bridge projects spread across the six geopolitical zones, underscoring a nationwide effort to overhaul and modernise Nigeria’s road network. These projects are designed to improve national connectivity, boost trade and logistics, reduce travel time, and catalyze economic development.

Among the standout initiatives under his stewardship is the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. This landmark project stretches along Nigeria’s southern coastline and is envisioned to open up trade routes, attract investment, and link key economic zones.

Other high-impact projects include the rehabilitation of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, scheduled for completion in June 2025; the reconstruction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road; and the ongoing expansion of the Lokoja-Okene Road—all of which serve as strategic arteries in the nation's transportation and commerce ecosystem.

A hallmark of Umahi’s tenure is the adoption of rigid pavement (concrete) technology. Departing from Nigeria’s long-standing reliance on asphalt, this engineering shift prioritizes durability, lower maintenance costs, and extended lifespan.

Several significant projects are already employing this method, positioning Nigeria for more resilient and economically sustainable infrastructure.

Beyond construction, Umahi has taken strides in financial engineering and international cooperation. He successfully negotiated a $652 million loan from the China Exim Bank to fund a crucial evacuation corridor connecting the Lekki Deep Sea Port and Dangote Refinery to the hinterland.

This corridor is designed to ease congestion around Lagos ports, streamline the movement of goods, and improve supply chain efficiency.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo - Interior Minister

If this list were to be graded, Tunji-Ojo would occupy the top spot uncontested. Since his appointment in August 2023, the Ondo State-born politician has led significant reforms and initiatives as Nigeria’s Minister of Interior.

His visionary and transformative policies reverberate across immigration, correctional services, paramilitary welfare, and internal security. Through proactive approaches and technologically driven innovation, the minister has shown immense commitment to improving national security and public service.

Tunji-Ojo's reforms have addressed legacy challenges and set new standards for efficiency and accountability in the ministry.

His impact on immigration is evidenced in enhanced passport processing, which saw a reduction in the process timeline to a maximum of two weeks. At the same time, he has implemented home and office delivery services and enabled applicants to upload passport photographs online, streamlining the application process.

This marks a significant shift from the old order, in which Nigerians would usually wait months for their passports to be processed.

Tunji-Ojo also launched a contactless passport renewal system for Nigerians in Europe and Canada, banishing the practice of diasporans needing to appear physically in Nigeria to process a renewal.

The installation of e-Gates at major international airports, including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Kano, has enhanced the service's capacity to secure the nation's air border and also improve travelers' experience by limiting contact with airport officials.

The measure has led to the arrest of several individuals on Interpol's red list at Nigerian airports, reflecting how far the country has come in strengthening its internal security architecture.

Through his correctional service reforms, 4,068 inmates have been released, for which the minister cleared their fines and compensations worth ₦585 million, reducing overcrowding in correctional facilities.

He also worked with the Ministry of Justice to expedite trials for awaiting-trial inmates, aiming to decongest correctional centers further and promote fair justice working with the Ministry of Justice to expedite trials for awaiting-trial inmates

Under his watch, 10 correctional facilities have been renovated, and eight others, including the Kuje Correctional Centre, are being refurbished to improve living conditions and security.

Tunji-Ojo's initiatives have also enhanced the fire service, reducing emergency response times to under 15 minutes nationwide. He has also commissioned 15 rapid response vehicles and six firefighting trucks to bolster firefighting capabilities.

In 2024, the Interior Ministry contributed over ₦6 billion to Nigeria’s revenue, a 150% increase from the previous year. This underscores improved processes in expatriate quotas, marriage registrations, citizenship applications, and the regulation of places of worship.

Nyesom Wike - FCT Minister

The former Rivers State Governor has been another shining star in President Tinubu's administration, overseeing the aggressive transformation of the nation's capital.

Wike's impact cuts across infrastructural development, urban renewal projects, education, institutional projects and security enhancements. He has also introduced governance and administrative reforms, economic initiatives, and a robust plan to upgrade the FCT to a global standard.

The Minister has been credited with turning FCT into a construction site, with the ongoing and completed rehabilitation of numerous urban and rural roads, which has significantly improved connectivity and accessibility.

Some of the projects include the 15km A2 to Pai road in Kwali Area Council and the War College/Army Checkpoint roads in Bwari.

He also initiated major projects, such as the Southern Parkway, Roads B6 and B12, the Wuye Interchange, and the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX), to renew urban areas and enhance the city's aesthetics and functionality.

As part of efforts to improve public transportation within the FCT, Wike has also commenced moves to revitalise the Abuja Metro Line, a rapid transit system connecting the city center to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, with stops at the Abuja-Kaduna Railway station in Idu.

The minister has also intervened to enhance security in the nation's capital, distributing over 100 vehicles to various security agencies to beef up operational capabilities and ensure the safety of residents. This has led to a significant decrease in cases of kidnappings, one-chance robbery and related crimes and reduced crime rates within the FCT.

To strengthen the judicial sector, Wike has renovated courts and is building residential quarters for judges, although the latter has been widely criticised as a plot to curry the judiciary's favour.

Yusuf Tuggar - Minister of Foreign Affairs

Although his activities have often flown under the radar, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has been one of the bright spots of President Tinubu's administration. He has made notable efforts to enhance Nigeria's foreign policy.

Tuggar has introduced a new foreign policy framework through which he is reinvigorating the country’s diplomatic relations, pursuing economic diplomacy, and repositioning it on key global platforms.

Tuggar has repeatedly outlined Nigeria's evolving foreign policy and global aspirations, built on strengthened partnerships with Western allies and deeper ties with BRICS and emerging economies.

He's also spearheading Nigeria's push for a permanent United Nations (UN) Security Council seat and G20 membership, which are ambitious targets for the country to establish its status as a dominant force among the community of nations.

Meanwhile, his commercial diplomacy endeavours have been a catalyst for firming up Nigeria's bid to secure high-level support for bolstering trade and investment ties, particularly in technology, energy, and infrastructure.