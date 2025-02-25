Visa-on-arrival policy stays - FG moves to enhance process, not scrap it

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has confirmed that Nigeria’s Visa-on-Arrival policy will not be scrapped but instead upgraded to improve efficiency and security.

This assurance followed a meeting on Tuesday, February 25, between Dr Tunji-Ojo and the Director-General of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu, who had earlier promised to address concerns over the policy's future.

In a statement after the meeting, Princess Audu clarified that the new system will enhance Nigeria’s business environment by eliminating inefficiencies and improving visa processing automation.

"During the meeting, the Minister of Interior reassured that the Visa-on-Arrival process is not being scrapped but rather upgraded to improve efficiency and effectiveness," she stated.

She further explained that travellers will continue to apply online for short-stay visas, with approvals granted within 24 to 48 hours.

Once approved, the visa will be emailed to applicants, removing the need for a physical sticker upon arrival.

"This upgrade builds upon the existing online approval system, streamlining the process and enabling travellers to receive their approvals ahead of time," the statement read.

The move aligns with PEBEC's commitment to reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks and fostering a more business-friendly climate in Nigeria.

According to Princess Audu, "This enhanced system allows Nigeria to better automate and control the inflow of travellers, further positioning the country as a preferred destination for foreign investment."