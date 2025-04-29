Tinubu, Keyamo praised for restoring confidence in Nigeria's aviation sector

President Bola Tinubu and Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, have been praised for the remarkable restoration of global confidence in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

An advocacy group under the aegis of the Independent Aviation Monitoring Stakeholders (IAMS) gave the commendation, praising the transformative efforts of the Tinubu administration, particularly through Keyamo’s leadership, in repositioning Nigeria as a respected player in the global aviation community.

This is contained in a statement issued by Dr. Grace Jackson, Coordinator of IAMS from the United Kingdom, on Monday, April 28, 2025.

“Today, Nigeria’s aviation sector stands on firmer ground internationally, thanks to the strategic reforms and bold engagements championed by President Tinubu and Festus Keyamo,” the statement read.

“From the suspension of the controversial Nigeria Air project to the resolution of trapped foreign airlines’ funds, Nigeria has demonstrated to the world that it is serious about transparency, partnership, and sustainable aviation growth.”

According to the group, Keyamo’s relentless diplomacy, which includes a series of international engagements with major aviation players across Europe, the Middle East, and America, played a pivotal role in rebuilding trust, securing investment interests, and expanding Nigeria’s bilateral air service agreements.

“In the past few months, Keyamo has travelled extensively, meeting with airline operators, aircraft manufacturers, and aviation regulators in Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

“Through these engagements, he showcased Nigeria’s new commitment to safety, efficiency, and mutual respect in air travel partnerships. This high-level diplomacy, combined with President Tinubu’s foreign policy drive, has directly enhanced Nigeria’s international aviation standing,” IAMS stated.

Group highlights Tinubu/Keyamo's achievements

Highlighting specific achievements, the group pointed to the clearing of over $800 million trapped airline funds, which had caused considerable tension with global carriers before Tinubu assumed office.

“For years, Nigeria struggled with the issue of trapped funds, prompting airlines to cut capacity or threaten withdrawal. Today, that nightmare is over,” the statement added.

“Keyamo’s negotiations with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and major airlines have seen most of the backlog cleared, with a firm commitment that no such accumulation will be allowed again.”

IAMS further noted that Nigeria’s improved compliance with international treaties, particularly the Cape Town Convention, under Keyamo’s stewardship, has significantly boosted the country’s aviation business environment.

“Before now, Nigeria’s Cape Town Convention compliance index stood at a poor 49.5%. Today, under Keyamo’s leadership, it has climbed to 75.5%.

“This has made Nigeria more attractive for aircraft leasing companies and has reduced insurance premiums for Nigerian airlines. Such a leap in global aviation rankings did not happen by chance; it is the product of purposeful leadership.”

Keyamo's reforms and partnerships

The group also hailed the strategic partnership with Boeing signed in 2024, which includes technical cooperation, training, and the development of local aircraft maintenance facilities.

“In one of the most visionary moves, Keyamo secured a partnership with Boeing, one of the world’s aviation giants.

“This agreement is not just about aircraft purchases. It involves technology transfer, capacity building, and investment in local maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities, which will save Nigeria millions of dollars annually,” it stated.

The stakeholders observed that the Minister's reforms have gone beyond boardrooms and documents, noting the symbolism of his tireless diplomacy and his personal engagement style abroad.

“Many in the global aviation industry were struck by Keyamo’s approachable style; engaging industry leaders, even on occasions in casual settings that emphasised sincerity and trust,” the statement said.

“This may appear minor, but in international relations, it builds personal credibility, which Nigeria has leveraged effectively to secure new partnerships.”

Concluding, IAMS expressed optimism that the aviation sector will experience even greater achievements under Tinubu’s administration if the momentum is sustained.

“For the first time in a long while, Nigeria’s aviation future looks truly promising.