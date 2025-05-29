Progress or democratic decline? Mixed reactions trail Tinubu's 2 years in office

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marks two years in office, a mix of cautious praise and harsh criticism from civic leaders and political commentators paints a complex picture of Nigeria's governance under his watch.

From modest strides in youth and women's inclusion to accusations of rising authoritarianism and worsening insecurity, Tinubu’s administration remains deeply polarising.

Youth and Women Inclusion: A Flicker of Hope

Hamzat Lawal, activist and CEO of Connected Development (CODE), commended President Tinubu for appointing young people to key government roles.

“This is one government that has effectively engaged young people,” Lawal noted, highlighting the unprecedented appointment of a genuinely young youth minister, unlike predecessors in their 50s and 60s.

Lawal also pointed to the presence of young individuals in various federal agencies and parastatals, though he added, “We can still do much more because young people are partners toward progress.”

He believes that the next two years, leading up to the 2027 elections, present an opportunity to translate inclusion from rhetoric into action.

On women’s representation, Lawal acknowledged some improvement, citing female ministers and advocates, but emphasised the need for a stronger legal framework.

He called on President Tinubu to lend his support to the pending constitutional amendment bill that reserves legislative seats for women.

“This could become President Tinubu’s legacy. Women’s inclusion and young people’s inclusion,” Lawal told Pulse Nigeria.

A Democracy Under Siege?

However, not all voices were as optimistic. Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, Executive Director of CISLAC and Chairman of Amnesty International Nigeria, painted a grim portrait of Nigeria’s democratic health under Tinubu.

“Nigerian democracy is still under trial,” Rafsanjani warned.

He accused the administration of suppressing dissent, compromising the judiciary, and tolerating increasing corruption in the security sector.

“The Tinubu administration has conquered the judiciary, the legislature, and has silenced opposition and the media,” he declared.

Rafsanjani also criticised the administration’s preoccupation with the 2027 elections, lamenting that governance has taken a back seat.

“We are just in the middle of the first tenure, and everywhere they are talking about 2027,” he said, describing it as unprecedented and dangerous for Nigeria’s fragile democracy.

Security Challenges and Diplomatic Missteps

Security expert Dr. Mohammed Sani echoed similar concerns, warning that the security situation could spiral back to pre-2015 levels if not urgently addressed.

He criticised Tinubu’s handling of diplomatic relations with Niger Republic, particularly the fallout with the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

“Boko Haram now has military-grade drone technology and more funding. We need to increase our troop numbers and repair our diplomatic ties with neighbors like Niger and Chad,” Sani warned.

He also emphasised the link between good governance and security, stating that without inclusion, fairness, and justice, Nigerians may become sympathetic to insurgents.

Dr. Sani further criticised the wave of defections from opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as “a shameless display of political opportunism.”

According to him, “Our politicians are just businessmen masquerading as politicians.”

"Nothing to Evaluate" - Sowore’s Stark Verdict

Perhaps the most scathing review came from former presidential candidate and activist Omoyele Sowore, who dismissed the entire premise of evaluating Tinubu’s performance.

“There is nothing to evaluate,” Sowore stated bluntly, refusing to lend credibility to what he perceives as a failed administration.

Two years into President Tinubu’s tenure, the nation stands at a crossroads.

While strides in youth and women's inclusion are acknowledged, growing concerns about democratic backsliding, insecurity, and political opportunism cast a long shadow over these developments.