Nigerian govt hit ₦2.4 billion in revenue from marriages in 2024

The Federal Government of Nigeria generated an impressive ₦2.4 billion from marriage contracts through its registry in 2024, according to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Speaking in Abuja during a media chat on Tuesday, January 28, the minister highlighted the growing financial contributions of the Ministry of Interior.

“The Ministry’s marriage registry has become a substantial source of income,” Tunji-Ojo stated, adding that revenues from expatriate quota applications also surged, bringing in over ₦3.2 billion—a 150% increase in overall revenue for the Ministry.

The report detailed significant revenue milestones from the previous year as well.

In 2023, the Ministry exceeded its projected income from marriage contracts, collecting ₦892.774 million by October 31, far surpassing its target of ₦380 million by over ₦500 million.

In addition to marriage contracts, expatriate quota permits played a vital role in boosting revenue.

Tunji-Ojo revealed that ₦1.195 billion was generated from expatriate quota permits in 2023, nearly doubling the ₦600 million target.

The minister credited these achievements to improved administrative efficiency and strategic reforms within the Ministry.

“These figures underscore the success of our policies and the dedication of our staff,” he added.