Wike lists some projects for inauguration to celebrate Tinubu’s 2nd year

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has outlined some projects that will be inaugurated in May to celebrate President Bola Tinubu's second year in office.

Wike inspected some of the projects in Abuja on Thursday and identified the Abuja International Conference Centre (AICC), which Julius Berger is rehabilitating, as one of them.

He said that the AICC would come back to life in May as a befitting international conference centre that Nigerians would be proud of.

He expressed optimism that the centre would attract many activities, adding, however, that it would no longer be business as usual.

“You know what happened last time. It was given out to one Senator, who was making money but destroying the edifice.

“When we finish, we are going to have a maintenance contract with Julius Berger to address our poor maintenance culture.

“Nigeria needs an internal conference centre that is of standard and comparable with any centre in the world,” Wike said.

The minister added that the two interchanges on Wole Soyinka Way (N20) would also be inaugurated in May.

He said that Gilmor was constructing interchanges, one at Murtala Mohammed Way and the other at Shehu Shagari Way.

He said that interchanges, when completed, would connect Jahi, Jabi, Mabushi and Utako Districts and eventually connect to the FCT Division of the Court of Appeal.

Wike also said that the N16 interchange at NICON Junction would equally be inaugurated to connect Maitama and Katampe Districts through Gishiri village, and be linked to Wole Soyinka Way.

“You can see all the other connecting roads leading to Judges' Quarters are ongoing, and the contractor has promised that all these roads will be completed before May.

“We will also inaugurate the connecting roads to celebrate Tinubu’s second year in office,” he said.

The visibly elated minister added that projects in satellite towns would also be inaugurated.

He particularly identified some of the roads as A2-Pai rural road in Kwali Area Council, Aguma Palace Road in Gwagwalada and the ongoing dualisation of Ushafa to Military Checkpoint Road in Bwari Area Council.

According to the minister, another project to be inaugurated is the service lane from Apo interchange to Wassa, which CGC is constructing.

“In all, we are satisfied with the level of work.

“Indeed, I am very elated, and I thank President Tinubu for the support and the encouragement given to us to achieve all these; it’s not easy,” he said.

Speaking about funding the projects, the minister said that the 2024 budget, which was being used to finance the project, would be implemented until June.

He added that he had submitted the 2025 budget to Tinubu and expressed confidence that it would soon be transmitted to the National Assembly for approval.