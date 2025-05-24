FG abandons national carrier project, shifts focus to local airlines – Keyamo

According to Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, the Federal Government has officially shelved plans for a national carrier and is instead focusing on the development of domestic airlines.

Keyamo made the announcement in Lagos during the launch of “100 Years of Civil Aviation in Nigeria: History, Issues and Prospects”, a book authored by New Telegraph’s Aviation Editor, Wole Shadare.

The minister emphasised that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is committed to policies that strengthen local carriers. He pointed to recent reforms, including the revised insurance regulations for leased aircraft, which are expected to reduce airfares and increase access to aircraft.

“We have shifted focus to ensure growth and development for local operators through our policies,” Keyamo said, adding that air traffic personnel are being trained and retrained, while revenue leakages are being addressed to boost government earnings.

Keyamo also voiced concerns about the state of the old terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos. According to him, the government plans to demolish the facility and replace it with a modern structure as part of ongoing infrastructure upgrades.

In a move to support local businesses, the minister revealed that almost all foreign airlines operating in Nigeria have complied with the directive to patronise local catering companies for in-flight meals.

Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Olubunmi Kuku, shared promising statistics about the sector’s growth. She disclosed that Nigeria currently boasts 39 certified airline operators, 31 airports nationwide, and over 2,100 licensed pilots.

She noted that the air transport sector contributed about $1.7 billion to the nation’s GDP, with domestic airlines driving connectivity across cities and international carriers increasingly seeing Nigeria as a strategic hub.

Kuku acknowledged existing challenges—such as poor infrastructure, regulatory hurdles, and limited financing—but maintained that the sector's future remains bright.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s aviation history, Kuku traced the journey from the creation of Nigeria Airways post-independence to the eventual dominance of private airlines like Air Peace and Arik Air.

“This juncture precipitated a remarkable transformation,” she said. “The private sector introduced fresh capital, modern management practices, and a competitive edge.”

According to her, over 16 million passengers used Nigeria’s domestic terminals last year, with international passenger traffic crossing 3.5 million.