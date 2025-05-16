FG pumps ₦2.2tn into roads, completes 260 projects — Umahi

Minister of Works David Umahi announced on Friday, May 16, in Abuja, during the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing, that the federal government has injected over N2.2 trillion into infrastructure development and completed 260 palliative road projects within two years.

Umahi said the projects are part of President Bola Tinubu’s vision to connect communities and drive economic revitalisation.

“In just two years, President Bola Tinubu’s administration has completed 260 palliative road projects nationwide, costing N208 billion.

“Beyond this, 29 major infrastructure projects totalling over N2 trillion have been undertaken, demonstrating an unparalleled dedication to revitalising our national infrastructure”, Umahi stated

Tinubu’s Govt Nears 500 Projects, Says Works Minister

According to him, 440 road projects are currently ongoing nationwide, including four “Legacy Projects” set to be commissioned in May 2025 as part of Tinubu’s second anniversary celebrations.

“These projects will have transformative impacts across the nation,” he said, emphasising the administration's focus on infrastructure as the backbone of economic growth.

Umahi also revealed that the ministry is reducing reliance on foreign contractors by training local engineers.

“Mr. President has directed that we must grow local contractors and engineers. Through our New Tool Programme, five unemployed civil engineers in every state are being deployed to major projects,” he said.

Umahi Defends Road Quality Push

On construction quality, Umahi defended the ministry’s move to adopt concrete pavement technology despite pushback.

“You can’t cheat with concrete the way you can with asphalt. That’s why some contractors are fighting me,” he said.