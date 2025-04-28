Nigerian govt sounds alarm over teenagers trapped in ‘419 cyber-scam factories’

The Federal Government of Nigeria has raised alarm over the escalating threat of cyber-slavery targeting young Nigerians across West Africa.

Yusuf Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, disclosed the growing crisis in a statement issued Sunday by ministry spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa.

Tuggar warned that many Nigerian youths, including minors, are being deceived with promises of lucrative overseas jobs, particularly in the cryptocurrency sector, only to be trafficked into “419 cyber-scam factories.”

“In reality, these individuals are trafficked into sophisticated scam operations and forced to work in criminal call centres.

“There, under coercive and inhumane conditions, they are compelled to send thousands of fraudulent emails, text messages, and calls aimed at defrauding victims worldwide,” Tuggar said.

Highlighting a recent case, Tuggar cited the rescue of a group of Nigerians by the Economic and Organised Crime Office in Accra, Ghana, where victims were subjected to severe exploitation.

"This incident highlights the severe exploitation and abuse associated with cybercrime operations. It underscores the urgent need to dismantle these multibillion-dollar criminal networks and reduce the vulnerability of potential victims," he said.

The minister issued a strong warning to Nigerians, particularly young people and their families, to exercise extreme caution when considering offers of easy money, overseas travel, or remote work opportunities tied to cryptocurrency.

He urged citizens to verify employment opportunities through official channels and to report suspicious activities promptly.