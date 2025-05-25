Peter Obi alone can't stop Tinubu from getting reelected in 2027 - Primate Ayodele

Popular Lagos-based prophet and leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said Labour Party’s Peter Obi does not have the political firepower to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

In a statement issued through his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Ayodele said Tinubu remains a formidable force and cannot be defeated by Obi or the current crop of opposition figures acting alone.

“Peter Obi alone cannot weaken President Tinubu’s ambition,” Ayodele declared. “He can’t win the presidency by himself, and the opposition doesn’t yet have the people it needs to truly challenge Tinubu.”

While he did not mention names, the cleric hinted that three influential political figures could tip the scales if they entered the race or aligned with the opposition.

“If any of these three key figures enter the race or align with the coalition, Tinubu should forget about 2027,” he said. “Their involvement would shift everything.”

Ayodele, known for his political prophecies, acknowledged that Tinubu has so far performed better than his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, and could do even more if given a second term. But he also warned that the president’s biggest threat might come from within his own camp.

“He must work on the North,” he cautioned. “If he doesn’t put the right people in key positions, his ambition could be cut short. There are people around him who might betray that trust when it matters most.”

The prophet added that Tinubu must take three decisive actions to secure re-election, though he didn’t reveal what they are.