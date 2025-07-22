With your Nigerian passport, you can travel to at least 45 countries.

According to the 2025 Henley Passport Index, the Nigerian passport ranks 43rd in Africa and 94th globally, marking its highest position in four years. This ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), compiled annually by Henley & Partners.

While still lagging far behind the mobility enjoyed by European and North American passport holders, this access grants Nigerians a meaningful degree of freedom. This modest mobility is the present reality of Nigerians now even as many African travellers continue to face restrictive visa processes.

ALSO READ: Top 10 countries to add to your travel list in 2025

With over half of African Schengen visa applications rejected in 2023 alone, many Nigerians are understandably frustrated. If you're tired of constant visa denials, consider exploring destinations where you're truly welcome.

Nigerian citizens can access at least 45 destinations without needing a traditional visa. These include countries that offer visa-free entry , visa on arrival (VOA), electronic visas (e-Visas), or Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

Below is the full list of 45 countries Nigerian citizens have access to.

Visa-Free Countries for Nigerian Passport Holders

Here is the list of countries that provide visa-free access to Nigerian Passport Holders:

1. Barbados

This country is located in the eastern Caribbean and is famous for its white-sand beaches (Carlisle Bay, Bathsheba Beach).

2. Benin

Benin is Nigeria's West African neighbour and it offers destinations like the palaces of Abomey (historic Kingdom of Dahomey capitals), coastal Ouidah with its slave-route museum, and the Ganvie stilt-village on Lake Nokoué.

3. Burkina Faso

Another West African nation known for its vibrant music and arts scene including popular locations like the mud mosques of Bobo-Dioulasso, and the Tingandogo rock formations.

4. Cameroon

Cameroon is a culturally diverse country in Central-West Africa with Mount Cameroon (Africa’s highest peak west of the Rift), coastal beaches like Limbe, lush rainforests, and lively markets in Douala and Yaoundé.

5. Cape Verde

Cape Verde is an Atlantic archipelago off West Africa with volcanic islands like Fogo (home to Pico do Fogo volcano), the salt pans of Pedra de Lume on Sal, and scenic beaches in Santa Maria.

6. Chad

Chad is located in Central Africa, and boasts popular destinations like the Sahara’s dunes, Lake Chad, the Ennedi Plateau, and historic sites in N'Djamena and the Tibesti Mountains.

7. Cook Islands

Cook Islands is a self-governing Pacific realm of New Zealand, it features Rarotonga’s lush volcanic terrain, Aitutaki lagoon, and Polynesian culture.

8. Côte d’Ivoire

This country is located in West Africa and has tourists destinations like the Abidjan’s skyline, coastal beaches, the Grand Bassam colonial zone, and the sacred Taï National Park rainforest.

9. Dominica

Dominica is known as the Caribbean's Nature Isle because it's rich in rainforests, waterfalls, hot springs, Morne Trois Pitons National Park, and Boiling Lake.

YOU MIGHT LIKE: Avoid These Places: 10 countries battling bed bug outbreaks

10. Fiji

Fiji hosts a group of Islands in the South Pacific such as Mamanuca and Yasawa island resorts.

11. Ghana

Ghana is in West Africa and has popular destinations like the Forts and Castles in Cape Coast and Elmina, Lake Volta, Kakum Rainforest canopy walkway, and Accra’s cultural sites. You can also travel to Ghana by road if you seeking more adventure or are on a budget.

12. Guinea

Guinea is a West African country with forested highlands, the Fouta Djallon waterfalls, the Conakry markets, and the Mount Nimba biosphere.

13. Guinea‑Bissau

This is a coastal West African nation with Bijagós Archipelago’s wildlife, Unesco‑listed Ilha de Orango, and Portuguese colonial ruins.

14. Haiti

Haiti is a country in the Caribbean, and is home to Citadelle Laferrière, Sans-Souci Palace, Jacmel’s arts scene, and Port-au-Prince markets.

15. Kenya

Kenya is East Africa’s safari heartland featuring Maasai Mara, Amboseli National Park, Mount Kenya, Great Rift Valley lakes, and Nairobi’s Karen Blixen Museum.

16. Kiribati

Kiribati is an island country in the Micronesia subregion of Oceania in the central Pacific Ocean. It is best known for wildlife, remote island culture, and WWII relics.

17. Liberia

Liberia is a country in West Africa, bordering Sierra Leone, Guinea and Côte d'Ivoire. The capital city of Monrovia is home to the Liberia National Museum, with its exhibits on national culture and history. Around Monrovia are palm-lined beaches like Silver and CeCe.

18. Madagascar

Madagascar is an island country that includes the island of Madagascar and numerous smaller peripheral islands. It is the world's fourth largest island, the second-largest island country, and the 46th largest country overall.

19. Mali

Mali is a landlocked country in West Africa. It is the eighth-largest country in Africa.

20. Micronesia

The Federated States of Micronesia is a country spread across the western Pacific Ocean comprising more than 600 islands. Micronesia is made up of 4 island states: Pohnpei, Kosrae, Chuuk and Yap.

21. Montserrat

Montserrat is a Caribbean island, a British Overseas Territory , known for its volcanic landscape.

22. Niger

Niger is a country in West Africa bordered by Libya to the northeast, Chad to the east, Nigeria to the south, Benin and Burkina Faso to the southwest, Mali to the west, and Algeria to the northwest.

23. Niue

Niue is a self-governing island country in free association with New Zealand . It is situated in the South Pacific Ocean and is part of Polynesia.

24. Rwanda

Rwanda is a country in East Africa. It is located a few degrees south of the Equator, Rwanda is bordered by Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

25. Senegal

Senegal is the westernmost country in West Africa, so one can also travel there by road . It borders Mauritania to the north, Mali to the east, Guinea to the southeast and Guinea-Bissau to the southwest

26. Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone is a country in West Africa. It’s known for the white-sand beaches lining the Freetown Peninsula.

27. St. Kitts & Nevis

Saint Kitts and Nevis is a dual-island nation situated between the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea.

28. The Gambia

The Gambia is a small West African country. It has abundant wildlife like monkeys, leopards, hippos, hyenas and rare birds in its Kiang West National Park and Bao Bolong Wetland Reserve.

29. Togo

Togo is a West African nation on the Gulf of Guinea, known for its palm-lined beaches and hilltop villages.

30. Vanuatu

Vanuatu is a South Pacific Ocean nation made up of roughly 80 islands that stretch 1,300 kilometers. The islands offer scuba diving at coral reefs, and underwater caverns and wrecks.

Visa-On-Arrival Countries for Nigerian Passport Holders

Here is the list of countries that provide visa-on-arrival to Nigerian passport holders:

31. Burundi

Burundi is a country in East Africa. It is located in the Great Rift Valley at the junction between the African Great Lakes region and Southeast Africa, with a population of over 14 million people.

32. Cambodia

Cambodia is a Southeast Asian nation whose landscape spans low-lying plains, the Mekong Delta, mountains and Gulf of Thailand coastline.

33. Comoro Islands

The Comoro Islands are a group of volcanic islands in the Mozambique Channel, an arm of the Indian Ocean lying between Madagascar and the African mainland.

34. Djibouti

Djibouti, on the Horn of Africa, is a mostly French- and Arabic-speaking country. It's home to one of the saltiest bodies of water in the world.

35. Iran

Iran also known as Persia, is a country in West Asia. It borders Iraq to the west, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Armenia to the northwest.

36. Lebanon

Lebanon has a population of more than five million and an area of 10,452 square kilometres (4,036 sq mi). Beirut is the country's capital and largest city.

37. Maldives

The Maldives is one of the Asian countries that Nigerians can visit without a visa . It is an archipelagic country in South Asia located in the Indian Ocean. The Maldives is southwest of Sri Lanka and India, about 750 kilometres from the Asian continent's mainland.

38. Mauritius

Mauritius is an island country in the Indian Ocean, about 2,000 kilometres off the southeastern coast of East Africa, east of Madagascar.

39. Mozambique

Mozambique is a country located in southeast Africa bordered by the Indian Ocean to the east, Tanzania to the north, Malawi and Zambia to the northwest, Zimbabwe to the west.

READ THIS: The country with the most expensive visa in the world

40. Palau Islands

Palau is an archipelago of over 500 islands. Palau is an independent country in asssociation with the United States.

41. Samoa

Samoa is an island country in Polynesia, part of Oceania, in the South Pacific Ocean. It consists of two main islands, two smaller, inhabited islands, and several smaller, uninhabited islands.

42. Somalia

Somalia is the easternmost country in continental Africa. It borders Ethiopia to the west, Djibouti to the northwest, Kenya to the southwest, the Gulf of Aden to the north, and the Indian Ocean to the east.

43. Timor-Leste

Timor-Leste is a country in Southeast Asia. It comprises the eastern half of the island of Timor, the coastal exclave of Oecusse in the island's northwest.

44. Tuvalu

Tuvalu is an island country in the Polynesian subregion of Oceania in the Pacific Ocean, about midway between Hawaii and Australia.

Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) Countries for Nigerian Passport Holders

This country provides an electronic travel authorization to Nigerian passport holders:

45. Seychelles

It is the smallest country in Africa . It's home to numerous beaches, coral reefs and nature reserves, as well as rare animals.