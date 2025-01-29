10 most dangerous countries to travel to in 2025 - Is Nigeria one of them?

The countries on this list are experiencing extreme crises that make them highly dangerous.

Traveling to these high-risk countries poses significant dangers for you, including war and armed conflict, political instability, crime and kidnappings and a lack of Infrastructure so travelers should exercise extreme caution and avoid these destinations when planning their trips.

The Emergency Watchlist for 2025 has highlighted the most dangerous nations due to ongoing wars, political instability, and crime and they are:

1. Sudan

For the second consecutive year, Sudan ranks as the most dangerous country due to its brutal civil war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The ongoing violence has made it one of the least hospitable places on Earth.

2. Myanmar

Since the military takeover in 2021, Myanmar has experienced severe unrest that has led to the displacement of over 3 million people. The collapse of essential services, including health and water systems, combined with natural disasters like cyclones and floods, has made Myanmar increasingly unstable.

3. Syria

With 13.8 million displaced Syrians and deepening poverty, Syria remains one of the most dangerous places to visit.

4. South Sudan

South Sudan is struggling with multiple crises, including conflict from neighboring Sudan, political instability, severe flooding, and an economic downturn. The country also hosts nearly 900,000 refugees from Sudan, straining its limited resources.

5. Lebanon

The ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has led to mass displacement in Lebanon, with 1.4 million people fleeing the country.

6. Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso has seen a surge in violent attacks from terrorist groups like the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) and Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM). Attacks on hospitals, schools, and villages continue to put civilians at risk, making it an extremely dangerous travel destination.

7. Haiti

Armed gangs now control large parts of the country, and a weak government has failed to maintain order. Crime rates, kidnappings, and food shortages have soared, while natural disasters like earthquakes and hurricanes continue to devastate communities.

8. Mali

Mali remains in turmoil due to ongoing conflicts involving the Malian military, Russian Wagner Group forces, and insurgent groups like ISGS and JNIM. Hunger levels continue to rise, and violence has spread to urban areas, making it a no-go zone for travelers.

9. Somalia

Somalia remains under constant threat from the extremist group Al-Shabaab, which carried out over 120 attacks in 2024 alone. Additionally, Somalia is still recovering from the 2021–2023 drought, which left millions in extreme hunger.

10. Yemen

Since 2015, Yemen has been engulfed in a devastating civil war, leading to one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. Travelling to Yemen is highly dangerous due to the ongoing war and lack of basic services.

As global conflicts and humanitarian crises continue to escalate, more countries have become high-risk for travelers, so it is advisable to avoid non-essential travel to these regions.