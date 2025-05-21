Pulse logo
Visa Processes for Nigerians: See the easiest, hardest, and most expensive countries

21 May 2025 at 14:43
Some countries offer affordable e-visa systems, while others require detailed documentation.
Securing a visa as a Nigerian passport holder often involves navigating complex, time-consuming, and sometimes expensive procedures.

Some countries offer streamlined and affordable e-visa systems, while others require detailed documentation, interviews, or even clearance from multiple agencies. In this guide, we break down and rank visa processes based on cost, accessibility, and overall user experience for Nigerian travellers, highlighting the easiest, most confusing, underrated, misunderstood, and trickiest ones.

Ranking Visa Processes for Nigerians

India – Most Expensive Visa

The cost of the Indian visa is $585 + $3 ICWF (approx. ₦860,000). This high visa fee is a significant barrier for many Nigerian travellers. This is a basic tourist visa that is valid for just 3 months and allows only a single entry. If your stay exceeds this period, be prepared to pay at least $250 in additional fees. The processing of the visa applications may take up to six weeks.

Requirements

  • Valid passport with at least six months' validity

  • Completed visa application form

  • Recent passport-sized photographs

  • Proof of residence

  • Travel itinerary and accommodation details

  • Financial statements

Application Process

  • Apply online through the Indian Visa Application Centre

  • Schedule an appointment for biometric data submission

  • Submit the required documents at the visa application centre

  • Track application status online

Zambia – Most Underrated Visa

The cost of a single-entry visa to Zambia is $25 (approx. ₦39,872). Zambia offers a straightforward and affordable eVisa process, making it an attractive destination for Nigerian tourists.

Requirements

  • Valid passport

  • Completed eVisa application form

  • Passport-sized photograph

  • Travel itinerary

  • Proof of accommodation

Application Process

  • Apply online through the Zambian eVisa portal

  • Upload the required documents

  • Pay the visa fee online

  • Receive eVisa approval via email

Kenya – Easiest Visa

The cost of this visa is $59 (approx. ₦95,698). Kenya's eTA system is user-friendly and efficient, facilitating quick travel arrangements for Nigerians, and the visa grants you entry for 90 days.

Requirements

  • Valid passport

  • Passport-sized photograph

  • Travel itinerary

  • Proof of accommodation

Application Process

United Arab Emirates (UAE) – Most Confusing Visa

A tourist visa costs about 200-300 dirhams (60,000 – 90,000) depending on the stay. The UAE visa process has undergone several changes, leading to confusion among applicants.

Requirements

  • Valid passport

  • Completed visa application form

  • Passport-sized photographs

  • Travel itinerary

  • Proof of accommodation

  • Financial statements

  • Document Verification Number (DVN)

Application Process

  • Apply online through authorised visa agents or the UAE immigration portal

  • Submit the required documents

  • Pay the visa fee online

  • Receive visa approval via email

Thailand – Most Tricky Visa

Nigerian passport holders planning to visit Thailand can apply for a single-entry tourist e-visa, which costs ₦65,000. However, Thailand's visa process is detailed and may require additional documentation and interviews.

Requirements

  • Valid passport

  • Completed visa application form

  • Passport-sized photographs

  • Travel itinerary

  • Proof of accommodation

  • Financial statements

  • NDLEA clearance certificate

  • Police clearance certificate

Application Process

  • Submit the application in person at the Royal Thai Embassy in Abuja

  • Provide all required documents

  • Attend an interview if requested

  • Wait for visa processing (approximately 5 working days)

United States – Hardest Visa

The cost of this visa is $185 (approx. ₦271,000). However, the U.S. visa process is rigorous, with a high scrutiny level and a significant number of application denials.

Requirements

  • Valid passport

  • Completed DS-160 visa application form

  • Passport-sized photograph

  • Travel itinerary

  • Proof of accommodation

  • Financial statements

  • Ties to Nigeria (e.g., employment, family)

Application Process

  • Complete the DS-160 form online

  • Pay the visa application fee

  • Schedule and attend a visa interview at the U.S. Embassy or Consulate

  • Await visa processing and decision

Schengen Area – Most Misunderstood Visa

The cost of this visa is €90 (approx. ₦152,000). While perceived as difficult, obtaining a Schengen visa becomes more manageable after the first successful application, especially if subsequent applications are made within a reasonable timeframe. Considering how useful this visa is, the process to get it is nothing in comparison to its value. With a Schengen visa, you can visit over 30 countries. There are also some other Asian countries that Nigerians can travel to without a visa.

Requirements

  • Valid passport

  • Completed visa application form

  • Passport-sized photographs

  • Travel itinerary

  • Proof of accommodation

  • Travel insurance covering at least €30,000

  • Financial statements

  • Proof of ties to Nigeria

Application Process

  • Determine the Schengen country of the main destination

  • Apply through the respective country's embassy or consulate

  • Submit the required documents and attend an interview if necessary

  • Await visa processing (up to 15 calendar days)

Understanding the nuances of each country's visa process is crucial for Nigerian travellers. Staying informed and prepared can significantly enhance the chances of a successful visa application.

