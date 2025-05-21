Visa Processes for Nigerians: See the easiest, hardest, and most expensive countries

Securing a visa as a Nigerian passport holder often involves navigating complex, time-consuming, and sometimes expensive procedures.

Some countries offer streamlined and affordable e-visa systems, while others require detailed documentation, interviews, or even clearance from multiple agencies. In this guide, we break down and rank visa processes based on cost, accessibility, and overall user experience for Nigerian travellers, highlighting the easiest, most confusing, underrated, misunderstood, and trickiest ones.

Ranking Visa Processes for Nigerians

India – Most Expensive Visa

The cost of the Indian visa is $585 + $3 ICWF (approx. ₦860,000). This high visa fee is a significant barrier for many Nigerian travellers. This is a basic tourist visa that is valid for just 3 months and allows only a single entry. If your stay exceeds this period, be prepared to pay at least $250 in additional fees. The processing of the visa applications may take up to six weeks.

Requirements

Valid passport with at least six months' validity

Completed visa application form

Recent passport-sized photographs

Proof of residence

Travel itinerary and accommodation details

Financial statements

Application Process

Apply online through the Indian Visa Application Centre

Schedule an appointment for biometric data submission

Submit the required documents at the visa application centre

Track application status online

Zambia – Most Underrated Visa

The cost of a single-entry visa to Zambia is $25 (approx. ₦39,872). Zambia offers a straightforward and affordable eVisa process, making it an attractive destination for Nigerian tourists.

Requirements

Valid passport

Completed eVisa application form

Passport-sized photograph

Travel itinerary

Proof of accommodation

Application Process

Apply online through the Zambian eVisa portal

Upload the required documents

Pay the visa fee online

Receive eVisa approval via email

ALSO READ

Kenya – Easiest Visa

The cost of this visa is $59 (approx. ₦95,698). Kenya's eTA system is user-friendly and efficient, facilitating quick travel arrangements for Nigerians, and the visa grants you entry for 90 days.

Requirements

Valid passport

Passport-sized photograph

Travel itinerary

Proof of accommodation

Application Process

Apply online for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA)

Upload the necessary documents

Pay the eTA fee online

Receive eTA approval via email within 24 hours

United Arab Emirates (UAE) – Most Confusing Visa

A tourist visa costs about 200-300 dirhams ( ₦ 60,000 – ₦ 90,000) depending on the stay. The UAE visa process has undergone several changes, leading to confusion among applicants.

Requirements

Valid passport

Completed visa application form

Passport-sized photographs

Travel itinerary

Proof of accommodation

Financial statements

Document Verification Number (DVN)

Application Process

Apply online through authorised visa agents or the UAE immigration portal

Submit the required documents

Pay the visa fee online

Receive visa approval via email

Thailand – Most Tricky Visa

Nigerian passport holders planning to visit Thailand can apply for a single-entry tourist e-visa, which costs ₦65,000. However, Thailand's visa process is detailed and may require additional documentation and interviews.

Requirements

Valid passport

Completed visa application form

Passport-sized photographs

Travel itinerary

Proof of accommodation

Financial statements

NDLEA clearance certificate

Police clearance certificate

Application Process

Submit the application in person at the Royal Thai Embassy in Abuja

Provide all required documents

Attend an interview if requested

Wait for visa processing (approximately 5 working days)

United States – Hardest Visa

The cost of this visa is $185 (approx. ₦271,000). However, the U.S. visa process is rigorous, with a high scrutiny level and a significant number of application denials.

Requirements

Valid passport

Completed DS-160 visa application form

Passport-sized photograph

Travel itinerary

Proof of accommodation

Financial statements

Ties to Nigeria (e.g., employment, family)

Application Process

Complete the DS-160 form online

Pay the visa application fee

Schedule and attend a visa interview at the U.S. Embassy or Consulate

Await visa processing and decision

Schengen Area – Most Misunderstood Visa

The cost of this visa is €90 (approx. ₦152,000). While perceived as difficult, obtaining a Schengen visa becomes more manageable after the first successful application, especially if subsequent applications are made within a reasonable timeframe. Considering how useful this visa is, the process to get it is nothing in comparison to its value. With a Schengen visa, you can visit over 30 countries. There are also some other Asian countries that Nigerians can travel to without a visa.

Requirements

Valid passport

Completed visa application form

Passport-sized photographs

Travel itinerary

Proof of accommodation

Travel insurance covering at least €30,000

Financial statements

Proof of ties to Nigeria

Application Process

Determine the Schengen country of the main destination

Apply through the respective country's embassy or consulate

Submit the required documents and attend an interview if necessary

Await visa processing (up to 15 calendar days)