Visa Processes for Nigerians: See the easiest, hardest, and most expensive countries

Securing a visa as a Nigerian passport holder often involves navigating complex, time-consuming, and sometimes expensive procedures.
Some countries offer streamlined and affordable e-visa systems, while others require detailed documentation, interviews, or even clearance from multiple agencies. In this guide, we break down and rank visa processes based on cost, accessibility, and overall user experience for Nigerian travellers, highlighting the easiest, most confusing, underrated, misunderstood, and trickiest ones.
Ranking Visa Processes for Nigerians
India – Most Expensive Visa
The cost of the Indian visa is $585 + $3 ICWF (approx. ₦860,000). This high visa fee is a significant barrier for many Nigerian travellers. This is a basic tourist visa that is valid for just 3 months and allows only a single entry. If your stay exceeds this period, be prepared to pay at least $250 in additional fees. The processing of the visa applications may take up to six weeks.
Requirements
Valid passport with at least six months' validity
Completed visa application form
Recent passport-sized photographs
Proof of residence
Travel itinerary and accommodation details
Financial statements
Application Process
Apply online through the Indian Visa Application Centre
Schedule an appointment for biometric data submission
Submit the required documents at the visa application centre
Track application status online
Zambia – Most Underrated Visa
The cost of a single-entry visa to Zambia is $25 (approx. ₦39,872). Zambia offers a straightforward and affordable eVisa process, making it an attractive destination for Nigerian tourists.
Requirements
Valid passport
Completed eVisa application form
Passport-sized photograph
Travel itinerary
Proof of accommodation
Application Process
Apply online through the Zambian eVisa portal
Upload the required documents
Pay the visa fee online
Receive eVisa approval via email
Kenya – Easiest Visa
The cost of this visa is $59 (approx. ₦95,698). Kenya's eTA system is user-friendly and efficient, facilitating quick travel arrangements for Nigerians, and the visa grants you entry for 90 days.
Requirements
Valid passport
Passport-sized photograph
Travel itinerary
Proof of accommodation
Application Process
Apply online for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA)
Upload the necessary documents
Pay the eTA fee online
Receive eTA approval via email within 24 hours
United Arab Emirates (UAE) – Most Confusing Visa
A tourist visa costs about 200-300 dirhams (₦60,000 – ₦90,000) depending on the stay. The UAE visa process has undergone several changes, leading to confusion among applicants.
Requirements
Valid passport
Completed visa application form
Passport-sized photographs
Travel itinerary
Proof of accommodation
Financial statements
Document Verification Number (DVN)
Application Process
Apply online through authorised visa agents or the UAE immigration portal
Submit the required documents
Pay the visa fee online
Receive visa approval via email
Thailand – Most Tricky Visa
Nigerian passport holders planning to visit Thailand can apply for a single-entry tourist e-visa, which costs ₦65,000. However, Thailand's visa process is detailed and may require additional documentation and interviews.
Requirements
Valid passport
Completed visa application form
Passport-sized photographs
Travel itinerary
Proof of accommodation
Financial statements
NDLEA clearance certificate
Police clearance certificate
Application Process
Submit the application in person at the Royal Thai Embassy in Abuja
Provide all required documents
Attend an interview if requested
Wait for visa processing (approximately 5 working days)
United States – Hardest Visa
The cost of this visa is $185 (approx. ₦271,000). However, the U.S. visa process is rigorous, with a high scrutiny level and a significant number of application denials.
Requirements
Valid passport
Completed DS-160 visa application form
Passport-sized photograph
Travel itinerary
Proof of accommodation
Financial statements
Ties to Nigeria (e.g., employment, family)
Application Process
Complete the DS-160 form online
Pay the visa application fee
Schedule and attend a visa interview at the U.S. Embassy or Consulate
Await visa processing and decision
Schengen Area – Most Misunderstood Visa
The cost of this visa is €90 (approx. ₦152,000). While perceived as difficult, obtaining a Schengen visa becomes more manageable after the first successful application, especially if subsequent applications are made within a reasonable timeframe. Considering how useful this visa is, the process to get it is nothing in comparison to its value. With a Schengen visa, you can visit over 30 countries. There are also some other Asian countries that Nigerians can travel to without a visa.
Requirements
Valid passport
Completed visa application form
Passport-sized photographs
Travel itinerary
Proof of accommodation
Travel insurance covering at least €30,000
Financial statements
Proof of ties to Nigeria
Application Process
Determine the Schengen country of the main destination
Apply through the respective country's embassy or consulate
Submit the required documents and attend an interview if necessary
Await visa processing (up to 15 calendar days)
Understanding the nuances of each country's visa process is crucial for Nigerian travellers. Staying informed and prepared can significantly enhance the chances of a successful visa application.