No country is immune from bed bugs, no matter how fancy.

Bed bugs can find their way into five-star hotels, airports, public transport, and even luxury homes. These tiny, bloodsucking pests travel globally, and due to their growing resistance to common pesticides, bed bug infestations are rising in some of the world’s biggest cities.

Known for rapid population growth, female bed bugs can deposit one to five eggs a day and may lay 200 to 500 eggs in their lifetime. They can survive for several months while waiting for their next blood meal, so they’re likely to emerge the moment a food source, e.g., humans or animals, becomes available.

Their ability to latch onto luggage and clothing means no country is immune . Based on data compiled by BP Pest Control, here are the 10 countries struggling the most with bed bug outbreaks.

10 Countries With The Worst Bed Bug Problems

1. United States

The U.S. has one of the highest rates of bed bug infestations globally. Cities like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles report thousands of cases every year. High mobility, a large rental population, and a lot of international travel keep bed bugs thriving across the country.

2. United Kingdom

In the UK, particularly in cities like London, there’s been a noticeable rise in complaints. The increase is tied to international tourism, densely packed housing, and a general lack of awareness about bed bug prevention.

3. Canada

Toronto, Vancouver, and Winnipeg are no strangers to bed bug outbreaks. In fact, Toronto often tops the list of the most bed bug-infested cities in Canada, with pest control companies constantly responding to new cases.

4. France

Paris has become an unexpected hotspot . Over 10% of homes were reported to have faced infestations in recent years. A booming tourism industry and crowded urban spaces make it easy for bed bugs to move around unnoticed.

5. Australia

Sydney and Melbourne are the hardest hit in Australia. Warmer weather, high levels of domestic and international travel, and high-density living are contributing factors to the resurgence.

6. Germany

Bed bug cases in cities like Berlin have steadily risen over the past decade. Travellers unknowingly bringing bugs home from hotels is one of the main causes.

7. Italy

Tourist hubs like Rome and Venice experience frequent infestations, mainly due to the massive number of short-term rentals and hotels.

8. Spain

Madrid and Barcelona have seen a steady increase in bed bug problems, largely because of increased travel and warmer climates that support bed bug survival.

9. Brazil

Urban areas such as São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro report frequent cases. Overcrowded housing and a tropical climate provide ideal conditions for bed bug spread.

10. India

With growing urban populations and low awareness of pest control, cities like Mumbai and Delhi are seeing a significant rise in infestations, especially in densely populated neighbourhoods.

Can Bed Bugs Be Killed Permanently?

Yes, but it takes effort. Bed bugs are tough and can survive months without feeding. They hide in the tiniest cracks and resist many types of insecticides. However, they’re not invincible. Professional extermination is the most effective method.

Heat treatments that raise room temperatures to lethal levels for bugs and their eggs are especially successful. Regular cleaning, vacuuming, and sealing cracks can also help prevent a comeback. Still, reintroductions of a bed bug infestation through travel or second-hand furniture remain a real threat, so vigilance is key.