If you have been dreaming of an Asian adventure but dreading the visa process, we have great news! There are several Asian countries that welcome Nigerian passport holders without a prior visa.

You can explore these countries with just your passport and a plane ticket. Some of them are visa-on-arrival or e-visa options. Here's a list of 5 Asian countries Nigerians can visit without a visa headache.

1. Maldives

Entry Type: Visa on arrival (30 days)

The Maldives is a picture-perfect island nation located in the Indian Ocean. With its white sandy beaches, clear turquoise waters, and overwater villas, it’s a dream destination for honeymooners and leisure travellers. Nigerians visiting the Maldives receive a 30-day visa on arrival, provided they have valid travel documents, proof of accommodation, and return tickets.

2. Timor-Leste (East Timor)

Entry Type: Visa on arrival (30 days)

Timor-Leste offers scenic coastlines, serene beaches, and excellent diving opportunities, especially around Atauro Island. Nigerians can obtain a visa on arrival at the Dili International Airport. With fewer crowds and an authentic atmosphere, Timor-Leste is ideal for travellers seeking a quiet escape or an eco-tourism adventure.

3. Sri Lanka

Entry Type: Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)

Sri Lanka is a tropical paradise with golden beaches, lush tea plantations, and ancient Buddhist temples. Nigerians need to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before travelling, which is quick and easy to obtain online. The ETA is a simpler and faster process than a traditional visa, allowing for online application before arrival. With a valid ETA, travellers can explore the country for up to 30 days and even extend their stay if needed.

4. Iran

Entry Type: Visa on arrival (with pre-approval)

Nigeria are eligible for a visa on arrival in Iran. On boarding the flight to Iran, you are required to show a valid visa grant notice. You can apply for this visa grant notice (also known as a visa approval or visa authorisation code) at a cost, and the process takes 7-10 working days, but it can be expedited. Iran is a country rich in Persian heritage, stunning architecture, and warm hospitality. Cities like Tehran, Isfahan, and Shiraz are filled with historical sites, colourful bazaars, and world-famous mosques and palaces.

5. Bangladesh

Entry Type: Visa on arrival (for specific purposes)

Bangladesh, located in South Asia, offers a mix of rich heritage, lively cities, and breathtaking natural beauty. Nigerians are eligible for a visa on arrival for tourism, business, or official purposes. You must present a hotel booking or an invitation letter, a return ticket, and proof of funds.

Tips Before You Travel

Carry Sufficient Funds: Many immigration officers may ask for proof of financial capability. Be ready to show bank statements or cash (especially in USD) to prove you can sustain yourself during your stay. Book Accommodation in Advance: Print out your hotel or Airbnb booking confirmation. Immigration often requests proof of where you’ll be staying, and this helps avoid any unnecessary questioning. Use a Trusted Currency Exchange: Avoid airport exchanges when possible, they often have poor rates. Get Travel Insurance: Even for short trips, insurance protects you from unexpected health issues, theft, or flight delays. Respect Local Customs and Dress Codes: Countries like Iran, Sri Lanka, and Cambodia have conservative cultures, especially at religious sites. Dress modestly. Have a Backup Internet Option: Buy a local SIM card. Google Maps, translation apps, and online bookings are essential, especially in countries where English is not widely spoken. Keep Your Yellow Fever Card: Some Asian countries require proof of yellow fever vaccination, especially if you're travelling from or transiting through African countries. Learn a Few Local Phrases: A simple "Hello," "Thank you," or "Where is the bathroom?" in the local language can go a long way in building rapport and getting help when you need it. Stay Alert at Immigration: Be polite, confident, and answer questions clearly. Immigration in some countries may be strict. Travel During Off-Peak Seasons: To avoid crowds and high costs, travel during shoulder or off-peak seasons. You'll also get better deals on accommodation and flights.