Top 4 countries most likely to be denied visa in 2025 - Nigeria is on the list

A recent report by Imperial Citizenship Global has spotlighted four countries whose citizens are expected to face the highest visa rejection rates in 2025.

The four countries are Nigeria, Afghanistan, Syria, and Algeria. These findings raise critical questions about global mobility, national reputation, and how the world perceives certain passports.

While some passports open doors to seamless travel, others are weighed down by geopolitical instability, security concerns, and negative international perception. Here's a look at why these four countries are most likely to be denied visas in 2025.

1. Afghanistan - Visa Rejection Rate: 55.8%

Afghanistan continues to grapple with the fallout from political instability, Taliban rule, and ongoing humanitarian crises. These conditions have led to mass displacement, and many citizens seek asylum abroad.

As a result, visa authorities often view Afghan applications through the lens of potential overstaying and asylum claims, making approvals harder to secure. Security concerns and a lack of diplomatic stability also make many countries hesitant to grant visas to Afghan nationals.

2. Syria - Visa Rejection Rate: 54.8%

Years of civil war, displacement, and political unrest have severely restricted the global mobility of Syrians. Visa applications from Syria are often viewed with suspicion due to fears of asylum seeking, terrorism-related concerns, and security vetting challenges. The crumbling of state institutions and lack of passport validity further complicate travel efforts for Syrians, even for those with legitimate reasons like work, education, or family reunification.

3. Nigeria - Visa Rejection Rate: 48.5%

Despite being Africa’s most populous nation and one of its largest economies, Nigeria ranks among the top countries most likely to be denied a visa in 2025. The report cites excessive paperwork, long waiting periods, and a high rejection rate as major hurdles for Nigerian applicants.

Commentators have expressed frustration over Nigeria’s inclusion, arguing that the country’s potential and influence should command greater respect on the global stage. However, experts note that the behaviour of some Nigerians abroad, including overstaying and misconduct, has damaged the nation's image, making visa officers more cautious.

4. Algeria - Visa Rejection Rate: 43%

Algerians face increasing restrictions on international travel, particularly to European countries. Visa rejection is often linked to economic migration concerns, especially with applicants suspected of seeking opportunities to overstay or work illegally. The country’s strained diplomatic ties with some EU nations and the increasing number of rejected applicants add to the negative perception surrounding Algerian passport holders.

The UK’s Growing Visa Restrictions

The United Kingdom has also introduced new visa restrictions targeting countries whose nationals are perceived as likely to overstay or claim asylum. Nigeria has been singled out alongside Pakistan and Sri Lanka in a planned immigration crackdown.

According to the UK Home Office, a significant number of individuals who arrive legally on work or study visas later submit asylum claims, allowing them to remain in the UK permanently. Recent figures show that 2,841 Nigerian nationals claimed asylum in the UK last year, raising red flags among policymakers.

While the UK is tightening its rules, critics argue that broad policy changes unfairly penalise legitimate travellers, such as students, professionals, and tourists.

Visa denial is not just about paperwork, it’s about access, opportunity, and freedom. For countries like Nigeria, rebuilding international trust and improving global mobility will require both government action and citizen responsibility.

Experts emphasise that real change lies not only in diplomatic efforts but also in the attitudes and behaviour of citizens abroad. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, being a responsible global citizen may be one of the most powerful tools for transforming passport power.