Top 10 countries to add to your travel list in 2025

Are you dreaming of packing your bags and exploring new destinations in 2025? The world is full of incredible places waiting to be discovered, and there’s something for every kind of traveller.

It’s the start of a new year, and what better time than now to start ticking places off your bucket list?

To help you decide where to go, we’ve rounded up 10 amazing countries that should be on your travel list. These destinations offer a mix of adventure, relaxation, and experiences you won’t find anywhere else.

Ready to explore?

1. Japan

Japan is a must-visit for its blend of tradition and modernity. Stroll through the historic streets of Kyoto, marvel at Mount Fuji, or immerse yourself in the neon lights of Tokyo. Spring is perfect for cherry blossoms, while winter offers stunning snow festivals.

2. Italy

From the romance of Venice to the art in Florence, Italy is pure magic. Don’t forget the delicious pizza in Naples or the rolling vineyards of Tuscany. Each city feels like stepping into a postcard, with history and beauty around every corner.

3. Australia

Australia’s diverse landscapes will leave you in awe. Snorkel in the Great Barrier Reef, hike through the Blue Mountains, or relax on Bondi Beach. The country’s wildlife, including kangaroos and koalas, is another highlight.

4. South Africa

For adventure lovers, South Africa is unbeatable. Go on a safari in Kruger National Park, visit Cape Town’s iconic Table Mountain, or explore the townships. The country’s culture and natural beauty will stay with you forever.

5. Greece

Picture white-washed houses, turquoise waters, and ancient ruins – that’s Greece for you. Santorini is a dream for honeymooners, while Athens is a history buff’s paradise. Don’t forget the delicious Mediterranean cuisine!

6. Thailand

Thailand is a tropical haven with something for everyone. Party in Bangkok, relax on the beaches of Phuket or visit the temples of Chiang Mai. The country’s affordability makes it a popular choice for all types of travellers.

7. Iceland

Known as the land of fire and ice, Iceland is perfect for nature enthusiasts. Witness the Northern Lights, soak in the Blue Lagoon, or hike on glaciers. Every view in Iceland feels like it’s straight out of a fairy tale.

8. Brazil

Brazil offers vibrant festivals, stunning beaches, and lush rainforests. Experience the energy of Rio de Janeiro’s Carnival or explore the Amazon rainforest. The country’s warm people will make you feel right at home.

9. Turkey

Turkey is where East meets West. Explore the markets of Istanbul, float in a hot air balloon over Cappadocia, or unwind on the beaches of Antalya. It’s a country filled with history and charm.

10. New Zealand