There are some parts of Africa where snow blankets the ground during specific seasons, creating scenes that rival European ski towns.

Africa is not just sun, harmattan, desert and rain; there are hidden gems like mountain ranges and highlands, but most importantly, there is snow. Snow is a natural weather phenomenon that occurs when water vapour in the atmosphere freezes into ice crystals and falls to the ground in the form of white flakes.

It typically forms when temperatures drop below 0°C (32°F) and is most commonly associated with regions that have cold climates. Snowfall can transform landscapes into breathtaking winter wonderlands, covering everything in a blanket of white.

Although many people associate snow with Europe, North America, or Asia, it also exists in parts of Africa, particularly in countries with high-altitude regions or mountain ranges. Snow in Africa might seem surprising, but places like Mount Kilimanjaro, the Simien Mountains, and the Atlas Mountains experience regular snowfall during specific seasons.

This makes Africa one of the most geographically diverse continents, where deserts, rainforests, and snow coexist.

6 African Countries Where It Snows

1. South Africa

South Africa’s winters bring more than crisp air and cooler temperatures, they transform mountainous regions into snowy landscapes perfect for winter sports. Places like Matroosberg in the Western Cape and Sani Pass near Lesotho offer the best snow experiences. South Africa is one of the top African destinations for winter lovers.

It snows in the Drakensberg Mountains, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and Lesotho border regions. The best time to experience snowfall in South Africa is between June and August. From Nigeria, it takes approximately 6 hours by air from Lagos to Johannesburg. However, Nigerian citizens will need a visa to travel to South Africa for this winter adventure.

2. Morocco

Morocco, one of the African countries with the strongest military , is often called the Switzerland of Africa because of its heavy snowfall. It snows on the Atlas Mountains (especially Ifrane and Oukaimeden). You can also ski at Oukaimeden, Africa’s highest ski resort, located in the High Atlas Mountains. The best time to witness snowfall in Morocco is from December to March. It takes about 4.5 hours by air to fly from Lagos to Casablanca. To enjoy this winter escape, Nigerian citizens must obtain a visa before travelling.

3. Tanzania

Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest mountain, offers a rare snow experience. Though the snow is mostly confined to the summit, it creates breathtaking views, especially for climbers aiming to conquer Uhuru Peak. Snowfall in Tanzania is between June and October during the dry season, although snow remains at the summit all year round. From Nigeria, it takes about 6 to 8 hours by air, typically with one stop. Nigerian citizens need to obtain a visa, either online (eVisa) or through a Tanzanian embassy or consulate, before travelling to Tanzania.

4. Uganda

The Rwenzori Mountains, straddling the border between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, are famous for their permanent snowfields and glaciers. Adventurous hikers and nature lovers often explore these mountains. The best time to visit is between December and March or June to July. The flight from Lagos to Entebbe takes approximately 4.5 to 6 hours. For Nigerian travellers, a visa can be obtained on arrival or through an eVisa application.

5. Algeria

In Algeria, snow typically falls in the northern mountainous regions, especially the Kabylie region and the Aures Mountains. These areas can see heavy snowfall, transforming villages into serene winter landscapes. While Algeria is more known for its desert terrain, these pockets of cold offer a unique travel experience in North Africa.

The best time to visit is between December and February. It takes about 5 to 6 hours by air from Lagos to Algiers. To explore Algeria’s snowy landscapes, Nigerian citizens are required to obtain a visa before travelling.

6. Ethiopia

The Simien Mountains in northern Ethiopia are part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, known for dramatic cliffs, rare wildlife, and snow-capped peaks during the coldest months. It’s one of the few places in East Africa where you can enjoy snow and alpine hiking in one trip. In Ethiopia, snow falls between October and February. The flight from Lagos to Addis Ababa takes around 5 hours. Nigerian citizens can easily apply for an eVisa before making the trip.