5 Safety Devices Every Nigerian Woman Living Alone Should Never Be Without

Living alone as a woman in Nigeria is empowering but also scary. Last week, an obsessed man disguised as a dispatch rider broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment and stabbed her to death . According to Ajayi Ololade, Founder of DOHS Cares Foundation, “Every week, three to four women are violently erased from our society.” Between January and June 2025, 88 Nigerian women were killed . This is scary. A random knock at your door late at night or noise outside your flat could suddenly set your heart racing. These smart, affordable safety devices can help you feel more secure, confident, and in control.

1. Smart Doorbell Camera

Ever heard a knock at the door at night and just froze because you weren’t expecting anyone? We’ve all been there. A smart doorbell camera helps you see who’s outside without opening the door. Most smart doorbells come with motion detection, night vision, and even mobile alerts that show you who’s knocking, all from your phone. Pro tip: Go for one that stores footage to the cloud or a memory card because receipts matter if anything suspicious happens.

2. Personal Alarm Keychain

A personal alarm keychain is a small, loud gadget (about 120 decibels loud!) that can instantly draw attention if you ever feel unsafe. It’s perfect for women who commute alone or return home late from work or hangouts. Just pull the pin or press a button, and the alarm will alert everyone nearby. Attach it to your keys, handbag, or even your car keyring. It’s portable, rechargeable, and gives peace of mind when you’re moving around. You can also opt for a wearable panic button pendant.

3. Smart Door Lock

Think about it: how many people have used your apartment keys before you moved in? Traditional locks are easy to duplicate, and many Nigerian landlords or caretakers still have spare keys. A smart door lock changes that completely. Fingerprint or keypad locks make sure only you can open your door. Some even come with Bluetooth or code-sharing options, so if you have a guest, you don’t need to hand over your key.

4. Motion Sensor Lights

Darkness is one of the easiest covers for unwanted visitors. Installing motion sensor lights around your doorway, corridor, or compound can help. These lights automatically turn on when someone walks past, alerting you and scaring off potential intruders. Solar-powered versions are the best for Nigerian homes since they work even when there’s no power supply. Plus, they’re energy-efficient and require zero wiring.

5. Pepper Spray

Sometimes, simple is powerful. Pepper spray remains one of the most effective self-defence tools for women living alone. It’s compact, affordable, and easy to use. With one quick spray, you can disorient an attacker long enough to run, shout, or escape.

