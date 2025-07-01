7 Top Solar Installers to Power Your Home and Their Installation Prices

In Lagos today, seeing solar panels perched on rooftops or fixed to carports is no longer unusual. With Nigeria’s national grid collapsing more times than many care to count, people have literally taken power into their own hands. Homes, businesses, schools, and churches now rely on solar energy to keep the lights on. The sad reality is that electricity in Nigeria is neither stable nor reliable. From losing perishable food due to power cuts to being unable to pump water or work from home, many Nigerians are turning to solar energy as a dependable and cost-effective solution.

What Do Solar Installers Do Exactly?

In simple terms, a solar installer is the professional (or company) that sets up your solar energy system. They’re responsible for assembling the equipment that converts sunlight into usable electricity for your home. This includes: Solar Panels: These capture energy from the sun.

Inverters : These convert the solar energy into usable electricity (AC) for your appliances.

Batteries : These store energy for use when there is no sunlight (at night or on cloudy days).

Controllers and Wiring Kits: These manage the system and prevent overload. A complete solar setup ensures your fans, lights, fridge, TV, and air conditioners can work without a single blink from NEPA (or PHCN). And once installed, your daily electricity comes straight from the sun, free and unlimited.

1. TimTech Lightup Enterprise

TimTech Enterprise is known for its flexible options, ranging from small setups to more robust systems. Their packages include both with and without solar panel options, depending on your needs and budget. Price Highlights: 1kVA system (with 2 solar panels) – ₦1,200,000.

1.5kVA with solar (off-grid) – ₦1,400,000.

3kVA with 6 panels (off-grid) – ₦2,260,000.

5kVA with 14 panels (fast charge) – ₦4,090,000.

5kVA 96V (18 panels, 8 batteries) – ₦5,790,000. These prices include batteries (220Ah), inverters, solar charge controllers, and installation kits. If you only want backup power for nighttime use, you can opt for systems without solar panels.

2. Mone Solar

Mone Solar offers compact and premium solutions with warranties ranging from 18 months to 10 years. They’re known for neat installations and reliable lithium battery options. Popular Packages: 1.7kVA system – ₦1,600,000 (best for lights, fans, and basic appliances).

5kVA system₦3,800,000 (it can power a fridge, TV, and a pumping machine).

10kVA Off-grid – ₦15,000,000 (for homes with multiple ACs).

15kVA system with 30 solar panels – ₦18,000,000.

30kVA for large buildings – ₦40,000,000. Most systems have a minimum 18-month warranty and are great for residential and small commercial needs.

3. Steady Energy

This company offers solar on a payment plan, which is well appreciated by people who can’t afford an outright purchase. You can review their full catalogue here . Flexible Packages: 1kVA Economy Plan – ₦990,000 or ₦75,838/month (after ₦330k down payment).

2kVA Essential Plan – ₦1,530,000 or ₦117,205/month.

5kVA Advanced Plan – ₦3,300,000 outright or ₦252,796/month. Each plan includes solar panels, batteries, cables, an inverter, installation, and a warranty. If your budget is tight but needs light now, this is worth exploring.

4. Solar Haven

Solar Haven stands out for its wide range of scalable systems, from small homes to large estates. Each system has clear usage examples, which makes choosing easier. Highlights: 1.5kVA/24V system – ₦1.75M (good for lights, TV, fans, small fridge)

3.5kVA/48V – ₦3.6M (powers fridge, PS4, borehole, 1 AC)

5kVA/48V – ₦3.9M (handles multiple fans, blender, TV, AC)

10kVA/96V – ₦6.3M

30kVA/360V – ₦25–27M (ideal for buildings with 6 ACs and heavy appliances) If you’ve ever had your freezer defrost due to an overnight outage, you’ll appreciate their 5kVA packages. They even provide a “Backup only” option for customers who want power only during outages.

5. PRAG Power & Solar

PRAG Power specialises in high-performance solar panels that perform even in low light or cloudy weather. Top Products: 480W Jinko Mono Panel – For low-light areas, the price varies.

540W Mono Panel – Great for Lagos’ unpredictable weather.

Canadian Mono Panels – Up to 595W available for high-output systems.

6. Solar Depot

While not a full installer, Solar Depot is a top supplier of individual components such as solar panels and roof mounts. Component Prices: JA Solar 565W Panel – ₦175,000.

Jinko Solar 555W – ₦196,403.

Mount for 4 Panels – ₦110,000. You can mix and match panels, inverters, and mounts here. Check their website here .

7. Blue Track Technologies

Blue Track specialises in high-efficiency panels, and it has the Jinko 555W Monofacial Panel with TOPCon tech. It is one of the best-performing panels for cloudy days. They promise: Up to 23% efficiency.

12-year product warranty.

25-year performance warranty. If you’re all about long-term value, this is worth considering. Price: ₦155,000. Where To Buy: Shop Blue Track Global .

Which Should You Choose?

Here’s a quick cheat sheet:

Choosing the right solar installer depends on your electricity needs, budget, and the appliances you want to power. You can start small if you live alone in a flat and mostly need to charge your phone, watch TV, and run a fan. But if you have a family or you’re running a business, you’ll need something more robust.