In Lagos, where danger never seems to stop lurking, home security is no longer a privilege; it's survival. From busy estates to gated estates and standalone structures, everyone's wondering the same thing: "How do I secure my home and family in this busy city?"
Luckily, the new generation of smart, affordable gadgets is making it possible for Lagosians to afford to surveil, deter, and secure their homes.
From bullet-shaped spy cams to siren padlocks, here are 7 must-have security gadgets every Lagosian needs.
1. 1080P Wireless Rotate Auto Tracking Panoramic Bulb CCTV Camera
This camera looks like an ordinary light bulb, but it secretly works as your digital bouncer. It's plugged into any standard E27 bulb holder, no wiring or drilling. It has motion detection, automatic tracking, an internal microphone, and even a flashing alarm, and it offers 24/7 surveillance.
Benefits
Night Vision: Detects up to 10 meters in darkness.
Mobile Alerts: Receive instant push notifications and email alerts on detected movement.
Two-Way Audio: Listen in and scream "Ole!" if you must.
Storage Options: Can accommodate up to 128GB memory card + cloud storage.
Price: ₦45,000. Where to Buy: Shop SPOP
2. V5 WiFi Smart Doorbell Intercom
The V5 Smart Doorbell assists you in controlling who reaches your doorstep remotely, providing you with eyes and ears no matter where you are in the world. And with support for multiple accounts, everyone in the household can view the feed.
Benefits
HD Video Feed: 720p camera with 166° viewing angle.
Instant Alerts: Motion alerts, live calls, and video to your telephone.
Two-Way Talk: Speak to delivery riders or visitors, even from work or traffic.
Night Vision: See even in total darkness.
Rainproof: Lagos rain won't damage this device.
Price: ₦45,000. Where to Buy: Shop Computer Village Mart
3. Alarm Security Safety Padlock
Suitable for gates, toolsheds, generators, bikes, and even storage containers, the Alarm Padlock doesn't just lock, it strikes back. It beeps every 10 seconds if touched, scaring burglars before they start.
Benefits
Tough as Nails: Constructed with hardened steel and zinc alloy.
Weatherproof: The rain won’t spoil it.
Long Battery Life: As much as 6 months' use with provided LR44 batteries.
Price: ₦9,000. Where to Buy: Shop Stuffslane
4. Complete PIR Motion Sensor Light Setup
Thieves love to lurk around dark areas; however, this motion sensor lights illuminate such areas instantly with light in case of detection. For your driveway, stairwell, or backyard, they're best to scare off unwanted visitors.
Benefits
Hands-Free Light: Turns on automatically if there is movement detected.
Energy-Saving: Turns on only when necessary, saving on electricity charges.
Price: ₦97,800. Where to Buy: Shop Light Trybe
5. Eve 10EBN9951 Wireless Sensor
These smart sensors are perfect for keeping an eye on rear doors, windows, and less-used entrances. Use them with a mobile app or alarm system for immediate break-in warnings, ideal when you're not home.
Benefits
Easy Installation: Wireless setup means no unsightly drilling.
Silent Protector: Runs quietly but emits an alarm loudly.
Price: ₦90,491.61. Where to Buy: Shop Chert
6. PLS-DF03 Pulmos Fingerprint Smart Lock
This genius smart lock does it all and gives your lock an aesthetic vibe. Ideal for front doors, apartment entrances, or home offices, it replaces outdated locks with cutting-edge biometric and digital solutions. You'll never be searching around for keys again.
Benefits
One-Time Passwords: Ideal for Airbnb or visitors.
Built-in Doorbell + Remote Access: You control access, even remotely.
7. Tuya Smart WiFi Home Security Alarm Siren
This device not only blows its top; it speaks. Once powered on, it notifies your phone with a siren to scare potential intruders off. It's like having a mini control unit in your pocket.
Benefits
Siren Alerts: Triggers a loud alarm when sensors notify it of an intruder.
Wireless Installation: Easy installation and connectivity.
Expandability: Increase sensors and smart capabilities as necessary.
Living in Lagos comes with its unique rhythm, but your peace of mind shouldn't be part of the chaos.
From the entrance of your house to the backyard, these gadgets create a smart, multi-layered defence perimeter that keeps your house one step ahead of burglars. Whether you're a tech lover or just security-conscious, these devices are easy to use, widely available in Nigeria, and worth every naira.
In a city that never sleeps, your home security shouldn’t either.