Obsessed ex disguised as dispatch rider, broke in, 'stabbed ex-girlfriend to death'

Tragedy struck in Lagos on Wednesday night when 24-year-old Deborah Moses, a fresh graduate and budding interior decorator, was allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend, identified as Lintex Ogale from Otukpo Local Government Area (LGA) in Benue State.

Deborah, who hailed from Ohuhu Owo Oju LGA, Benue State, reportedly ended the relationship last year. However, Ogale allegedly refused to accept her decision, vowing that if he could not have her, no one else would.

On the night of the incident, he disguised himself as a dispatch rider in an attempt to gain access to Deborah’s residential estate. Security, however, denied him entry after Deborah confirmed by phone that she was not expecting a delivery.

Determined, Ogale scaled the estate fence, located Deborah’s home, and allegedly attempted to cause an explosion by tampering with her gas supply. When that failed, he broke into her apartment, allegedly stabbed her multiple times, and even feigned death after neighbours rushed to intervene.

Deborah, who had just completed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), was said to be on the verge of launching her career in interior design before her life was cut short in what family and friends have described as a senseless and heartless act of violence.