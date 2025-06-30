Femicide in Nigeria: 88 Nigerian Women killed in just 6 months

DOHS Cares Foundation is sounding the alarm on an urgent national tragedy: 88 Nigerian women have been killed between January and June 2025 — an average of one woman every 49 hours.

These are not just numbers. These are Grandmothers, Mothers, Daughters, Sisters, Partners, and Friends who are Business Women, Bankers, Nurses, Housewives, Stylists, Models, Nutritionists, Politicians, Realtors, Students, Women and Girls with full lives-lives now lost to gender-based violence and femicide, a crime that continues to ravage homes, communities, and our national conscience with little to no accountability.

“Every week, three to four women are violently erased from our society,” says Ajayi Ololade, Founder of DOHS Cares. “This is not a crisis we can afford to normalize or ignore. Femicide is the ultimate form of gender-based violence, and Nigeria must respond with urgency.”

Ololade Ajayi, Founder DOHS Cares Foundation

Despite constitutional guarantees, existing laws like the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP), and public outcry following high-profile cases, the culture of impunity remains entrenched. Victims are often blamed. Perpetrators walk free and Survivors are silenced.

Call for Immediate Action:

Feminist Researchers of the DOHS Femicide Research Hub are demanding for the following:

● The proposed Femicide Bill drafted by DOHS should be immediately tabled on the floor of the House of Assembly.

● Government agencies must prioritize and publicly track femicide cases as a distinct crime.

● Law Enforcement Agencies and The Judiciary must ensure swift investigation and prosecution of perpetrators.

● A national femicide register and early warning system must be established.

● Community and religious leaders must speak out and shift harmful social norms that devalue women’s lives.

The Founder of the DOHS Cares Foundation reiterates that the organization will not stay silent about femicide in Nigeria; “We will mourn, but we will also mobilize, organize, and demand action. Nigerian women deserve to live, to be safe, and to be heard.”

The Founder of the DOHS Cares Foundation reiterates that the organization will not stay silent about femicide in Nigeria; "We will mourn, but we will also mobilize, organize, and demand action. Nigerian women deserve to live, to be safe, and to be heard."