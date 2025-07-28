Renting an apartment in Nigeria can be stressful. From inconsistent electricity to unspoken bills and even bad plumbing, many things can turn what looked like a decent apartment into daily frustration. With how expensive house rent in Lagos and other Nigerian cities is today, you want to make sure you’re not spending your hard-earned money on a mistake. This guide highlights 10 things to check before renting an apartment in Nigeria, especially if you're a first-time renter or relocating to a new city. It’s your go-to checklist for making smarter decisions and avoiding unpleasant surprises.

1. Power Supply: How Stable Is Electricity in the Area?

Before renting an apartment in Nigeria, you should investigate the power supply. Don’t just ask the agent, talk to neighbours and shop owners nearby. Ask how often they get power and how long it usually lasts. Also, confirm whether the apartment runs on a prepaid or postpaid meter. A prepaid meter gives you better control over your electricity usage, while a postpaid meter can come with previous tenants' debts or inaccurate billing. Unreliable electricity can ruin your comfort and increase your generator fuel expenses, so it’s not something to overlook.

2. Flooding and Drainage: Does Water Enter the House When It Rains?

Flooding is one of the biggest regrets for many people after renting an apartment. Some areas look fine during the dry season but become unlivable once the rains start. Before signing your rent agreement, walk around the neighbourhood. Look for stagnant water, blocked gutters, and poor drainage systems. If possible, visit after a heavy rainfall to see how the area holds up. Apartments in flood-prone areas can damage personal property and require constant repairs, not to mention the discomfort of wading through water to get home.

3. Condition of the Building: Is the Structure Sound?

It’s easy to get carried away by fresh paint or new tiles, but don't skip a proper inspection. Look around the apartment for cracks in the walls, leaking ceilings, faulty wiring, and weak plumbing. Tap the floor tiles; they may come off soon if they sound hollow. Test all sockets and switches to see if they’re working. Open and close doors and windows. A poorly maintained building can result in frequent repairs and a terrible living experience. Make sure everything is in proper working condition before paying any money.

4. Check for Debt on the Prepaid Meter or Utility Bills

Even if the apartment has a prepaid meter, always ask if there’s any existing debt. Some meters carry old charges from past tenants, and once you move in, the system starts deducting from your balance. That’s an unpleasant surprise you want to avoid. Also, confirm there are no outstanding utility bills, such as LAWMA, water bills, or estate dues. Some agents and landlords conveniently forget to mention these, only for the new tenant to inherit the cost. Always check the meter history and request proof of cleared bills before paying.

5. Rent Agreement and Hidden Charges

In Nigeria, verbal agreements can easily be denied. Always insist on a proper written rent agreement. It should clearly outline the rent's validity period, the renewal process, and other conditions like repairs, repainting, or termination notice. Get every detail in writing to avoid future disputes.

6. Space and Layout: Will It Accommodate Your Lifestyle?

Some apartments look good in pictures but feel cramped in person. Before renting, walk through the apartment and visualise how your things will fit. Is there enough space for your bed, wardrobe, fridge, and other appliances? Is the kitchen big enough? Does the room get proper ventilation? Also, check how sunlight enters the space. A poorly lit room can feel dull, while one with good airflow feels fresher. An uncomfortable layout can quickly make you unhappy in your new home. Comfort and space go hand in hand.

7. Parking Space: Is There a Place to Park Your Car?

Proper parking is important in cities like Lagos, where street parking can lead to towing or theft. Ask the landlord about space inside the compound and how many cars are allowed. If there’s no secured parking, find out if people park on the street and how safe it is. If you have visitors, will they be allowed to park? These are simple but important questions that could save you from future headaches.

8. Security in the Area

Security is a major concern when renting an apartment in Nigeria. Ask residents if there have been any recent robberies or security issues. Visit at night and observe the environment. Does the gate close properly? Is there a security guard or gatekeeper? Proximity to a police station is also something to consider. Check if the compound has adequate fencing, motion lights, or CCTV cameras . Your safety should never be compromised. Choose a neighbourhood where you feel secure, day and night.

9. Proximity to Work, Market, and School

Location plays a significant role in how convenient your daily life will be. Check how far the apartment is from your workplace, children's school, market, or bus stops. If it takes you two hours to get to work daily, the apartment may not be worth it. Also, consider traffic patterns and peak hour congestion. What looks like a smooth drive at midday could turn into a nightmare during rush hour. Renting an apartment close to essential places can help you save time, money, and stress.

10. Noise Level and Neighbours

Before renting, people should visit the apartment during the evening or on the weekend when they are home. Some places are quiet during inspection hours but become noisy later. Find out if there’s a bar, club, church, or mosque nearby. Constant noise can disrupt your sleep, work, or peace of mind. Also, try to get a feel of the kind of neighbours you’ll have. Are they respectful or noisy? Friendly or hostile? Living beside troublesome neighbours can make even the nicest apartment feel like punishment.