So, you’ve got your own place. The freedom is amazing, right? Blasting your Burna Boy playlist at 2 AM, dancing in the living room, and having the whole house to yourself. It’s a major life goal unlocked.

No roommates to fight over petty things, no parents to nag you about chores, no noise but your own.

Unfortunately, though, in Nigeria, where insecurity, burglary, and harassment are all too common, independence can also feel like walking a tightrope. Every woman who lives alone knows the fears that come with the peace and privacy. It’s the reality of living in a country where headlines about robbery, assault, and kidnapping have become grimly routine.

In Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and even smaller towns, cases of home invasion and gender-targeted violence are increasingly reported. The tragic death of Arise TV anchor Sommie Maduagwu , after robbers broke into her Abuja apartment, reopened painful conversations about the safety of women who live alone.

So, what can women do to stay safe and alert in Nigeria’s unpredictable security climate?

1. Don’t make it obvious that you live alone

One of the first rules of solo living is discretion. You don’t owe anyone information about your home life, not your gate man, not your neighbours, not even the “friendly” electrician who comes around too often.

Some women place an extra pair of slippers or male shoes by the door, just to give the impression that a man lives there. That’s the 'manifest-a-man' trick. It sounds extreme, but it can discourage unwanted attention or harassment. When you order food or receive deliveries, avoid saying “I’m home alone.” Instead, say, “We’re inside,” or “Someone will come get it.”

2. Make your home less predictable

One major safety rule is never let routine make you predictable. Criminals often study their targets first. If you leave for work, return, or go out at the same time every day, you unknowingly make it easier for someone to track your movements.

Vary your schedule once in a while. If possible, don’t announce online when you’re going out or coming back. Avoid posting real-time updates or location tags on social media, especially when you’re alone.

3. Secure your home like your life depends on it

Because sometimes, it does. Always check that your doors and windows are locked before bed or whenever you go out, even if you’re just stepping out for a few minutes.

If your building doesn’t have a security guard, get creative. Motion lights or fake CCTV cameras can make intruders think twice. And if your landlord allows it, install a peephole or small camera near your entrance so you can see who’s outside before opening the door.

Also, don’t give spare keys to just anyone. Access to your space is access to your safety.

4. Know your neighbours

You don’t have to be best friends, but knowing who lives around you is important. Greet them occasionally, learn their faces, and let them know yours, too. In an emergency, these are the people who’ll hear noise or respond to your call for help. But while you build familiarity, maintain healthy boundaries. Not every “friendly” neighbour should have access to your apartment or personal details.

5. Have an emergency plan

If something goes wrong, who will you call first? Have emergency contacts on speed dial. It could be a family member, a trusted neighbour or a friend who lives nearby.

Keep a power bank charged and a small amount of cash hidden in your home in case of emergencies. It also helps to keep your keys and phone in the same place every night, within easy reach in case you need to leave suddenly.

And don’t hesitate to scream, make noise, or draw attention if you sense danger. Sometimes, alerting others early is what saves you.

Quick recap

Change your routines and avoid predictable patterns.

Invest in better locks and basic home security tools.

Keep your personal life and home details private.

Know your neighbours, but maintain boundaries.

Always have an emergency plan and quick contacts.

Stay alert and confident, not fearful.

