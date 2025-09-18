On Tuesday afternoon, September 16, tragedy struck at Afriland Towers, a six-storey commercial building on Broad Street, Lagos Island.

The fire, which reportedly started in the inverter room in the basement around 1:30 pm, quickly spread thick smoke through the building and caused panic among occupants. Employees of United Capital, a financial and investment services firm on the 3rd and 4th floors, were among the worst hit.

The company later confirmed that it lost six members of staff. The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) also announced the death of four of its staff. This brought the official death toll from the Afriland Towers fire to 10 people.

Videos of victims attempting to escape through windows went viral on social media as emergency responders were nowhere to be found. In a later statement, the Federal Fire Service, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said not everyone made it alive.

A total of nine victims have been rescued. Five individuals have been resuscitated. Several others escaped unhurt, while efforts are ongoing to revive the remaining four

In a country like Nigeria, where fire service response is often delayed and equipment is inadequate, knowing what to do during a fire outbreak can be the difference between life and death.

What To Do During a Fire Outbreak

1. Don’t Panic, Act Fast

Panic causes confusion and delays escape. Stay calm, breathe deeply, and focus on finding the safest way out. Your composure can also help others stay collected.

2. Alert Others

Shout “Fire!” several times to alert others. Don’t waste time gathering belongings, focus on getting out safely.

3. Evacuate

Before opening any door, use the back of your hand to feel the door, knob, and cracks. If hot: Don’t open . Try another exit.

If cool: Open slowly, prepared to shut it quickly if flames or smoke appear.

Smoke is often deadlier than flames. Crawl low, keeping your head 30–60 cm above the floor, where the air is cleaner. During fires, elevators can fail or trap you. Always use stairways to exit.

4. Fire Extinguisher

If the fire is still small and manageable, use an extinguisher , but only if you’ve been trained. Remember the PASS rule: Pull the pin

Aim at the base of the fire

Squeeze the handle

Sweep side to side

For wood, paper, or cloth fires, a water or foam extinguisher is best because it cools and soaks the flames. Electrical fires are different; never use water, as it can electrocute you. Instead, use a CO₂ or dry powder extinguisher. In Nigeria, where electrical fires are common, a dry powder extinguisher is the safest all-round option.

5. Seal Yourself In If Trapped

If you cannot escape: Close doors between you and the fire.

Use wet towels, cloth, or even tape to block cracks and prevent smoke from seeping in.

Call the fire service and give your exact location.

Signal from a window with a cloth or flashlight, but don’t break the glass; falling shards can injure rescuers.

6. Stop, Drop, and Roll

If your clothes catch fire: Stop moving.

Drop to the ground, covering your face if possible.

Roll back and forth until the flames go out.

Afterwards, cool burns with water for 3–5 minutes and seek medical help.

7. Once You’re Out, Stay Out

Never re-enter a burning building. Firefighters are trained and equipped; re-entry could cost your life.

In Nigeria, emergency response is often unreliable. Fire trucks may arrive late, without enough water, or not at all. That makes personal preparedness critical. Offices, schools, and residential estates should:

Conduct regular fire drills.

Install and maintain extinguishers, smoke alarms, and emergency exits.

Train staff and residents on basic fire safety.

