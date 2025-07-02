Politicians, these days are not just vying for votes, they’re competing for attention, influence, and credibility online.

Growing followership on platforms like X reflects engagement, campaign momentum, and the ability to set narratives. These followers include all valuable constituencies that amplify posts, shape discussions, and pressure mainstream media to pay attention.

Could this list tracking politicians who gained the most followers between January and June 2025, by StatiSense, reveal Nigerian political energy? Since the followership translates to visibility, and in politics, visibility equates to influence, could these social media footholds translate into real-world political power?

10 Politicians Who Gained The Most Followers (H1 2025)

1. @PeterObi: +263K followers

Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State (2006–2014) and Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, has long captivated young Nigerians, especially through the “Obidient” movement. The former two-term governor of Anambra State has continued to draw interest due to his policy-focused stance, his anti-corruption messaging, and his recent announcement to run again in 2027.

His growth in the first half of 2025 reflects sustained interest, partly driven by his continued engagement across platforms, expanding into TikTok, and consistently posting policy-centric content and grassroots moments. With strong engagement metrics, averaging over 8,700 comments and 64,800 retweets per post, Obi’s digital presence remains unmatched

2. @officialABAT (Bola Tinubu): +110K followers

As sitting president , Tinubu naturally garners online attention. His official account shares high-level presidential activities, policy announcements, and diplomatic visits. This continuous stream of news keeps both domestic and international observers, media outlets, and supporters tuned in. While less viral, his posts consistently reach a wider audience

3. @Atiku: +92K followers

A former Vice President (1999–2007) and perennial presidential contender, Atiku Abubakar’s followership reflects his enduring relevance in Nigerian politics. With millions of followers already, continued online activity and commentary on national affairs sustain his momentum . He is known for engaging in policy debates and reactionary commentary. He remains a central voice in the People's Democratic Party (PDP), adding gravitas to national discourse.

4. Dino Melaye: +68K Followers

Dino is outspoken, theatrical, and often controversial. Dino Melaye, a former Senator (Kogi West), remains extremely active online. He’s known for sharing political analyses, critiques, and viral videos showing off his lavish wealth. His flair for theatrics resonates with a segment of his audience.

5. @NuhuRibadu: +50K followers

Ribadu earned national acclaim as the first chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Though less flashy, his reputation for integrity and steady commentary on governance and reform make him a respected presence on social media, attracting growth among followers interested in institutional accountability.

6. Shehu Sani: +49K Followers

Former Kaduna Senator and human rights advocate, Shehu Sani, stands out for his fearless critique of government policies and vocal support for civil liberties . He consistently engages in national policy debates, and he attracts civic-minded followers drawn to his stance and call for justice.

7. @fkeyamo (Festus Keyamo): +35K followers

The Minister of Aviation and former government spokesperson, Keyamo, maintains visibility through daily updates, defence of presidential policies, and active communication of APC achievements. His consistent presence and direct engagement with critics help sustain follower growth among supporters and observers aligned with the ruling party.

8. Babajide Sanwo-Olu: +28K Followers

As Governor of Lagos State, Sanwo‑Olu regularly showcases urban development, infrastructure projects, etc. His account targets both Lagosians and a broader national audience interested in his content.

9. @femigbaja (Femi Gbajabiamila): +28K followers

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives and current Chief of Staff to the President, Gbajabiamila, keeps followers engaged through policy statements, administrative updates, and government initiatives. His role at the centre of the executive arm grants his online presence both relevance and reach.

10. Goodluck Jonathan: +23K Followers