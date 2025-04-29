10 Nigerian state governors who bought private jets while in office

Over the years, the use of public funds to acquire private jets by Nigerian state governors has stirred public outrage and debates over priorities in governance.

In a country grappling with poverty, insecurity, many of these purchases raised questions about transparency, fiscal responsibility, and leadership ethics, especially in states plagued by poor infrastructure and high poverty rates.

Below is a breakdown of Nigerian governors who acquired aircraft while in office. A few have defended such purchases as tools for revenue generation or security operations, but the claims of others have been shrouded in controversy and corruption.

1. Peter Odili – Rivers State

In 2005, the then-Governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili, made headlines for acquiring two aircraft: an Augusta Westland air ambulance and an Embraer Legacy 600 jet. The Embraer reportedly cost $16 million (N3.15 billion), while the helicopter cost $10 million (N1.97 billion). They were both procured in the name of the state government and justified as essential for transporting government officials and medical emergencies.

2. James Ibori – Delta State

James Ibori’s aircraft acquisition is intertwined with corruption allegations. He allegedly used offshore shell companies and collaborators to purchase a Bombardier Challenger 604 jet for about $20 million. The EFCC is still investigating the financial dealings surrounding this transaction, with a reported N3.4 billion funnelled through Mauritius with help from Bi-Courtney chairman, Wale Babalakin, and others.

3. Rotimi Amaechi – Rivers State

In October 2012, Amaechi bought a Bombardier Global 5000 jet (N565RS) for $45.7 million (N7.4 billion) through a Bank of Utah Trustee account. The jet was for the exclusive use of the governor, prompting widespread backlash. That same year, he sold off the state’s Embraer Legacy 600 (previously acquired by Odili) and a Dash 8-Q200 to Cross River State for between $6 million and $9 million, claiming high maintenance costs. He also leased out an Agusta Westland helicopter to Aero Contractors. The helicopter he leased to Aero Contractors also drew scrutiny for being funded with public money but allegedly used for personal convenience.

4. Godswill Akpabio – Akwa Ibom State

In 2012, Akpabio acquired a Bombardier Global 5000 (N224BH) for $45 million. Like Rivers State, Akwa Ibom used the Bank of Utah Trust to facilitate the deal. Akpabio maintained that the jet was a state asset, but it was widely believed to be for his exclusive use.

5. Adamu Mu’azu – Bauchi State

As governor, Mu’azu purchased an Embraer 145 jet for $17.5 million (N3 billion) in 2007. He claimed it would boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) by leasing it to Dana Aviation with a revenue-sharing agreement. However, controversy erupted in 2015 when the aircraft was allegedly missing, sparking a scandal, until it was later discovered hidden in Morocco.

6. Danbaba Suntai – Taraba State

Governor Danbaba Suntai had a known passion for aviation. He acquired a Cessna 208, a Bell helicopter, and an Embraer ERJ-145 jet for approximately $21 million (N4.13 billion). Tragically, in October 2012, Suntai crashed the Cessna 208 while piloting it himself, leaving him severely incapacitated until he died in 2017. Investigations revealed he was not certified to fly the aircraft.

7. Babatunde Fashola – Lagos State

Fashola stands out for using aircraft for state-focused operations. In 2009, Lagos State acquired two Bell 412 EP helicopters for emergency services, including firefighting, surveillance, and air ambulance roles. These were not luxury acquisitions but functional tools aimed at improving public safety.

8. Liyel Imoke – Cross River State

Imoke bought a Bombardier Dash 8-Q200 for $6 million in 2013 from Rivers State. He justified the purchase as a move to boost tourism. The aircraft was refurbished and leased to Aero Contractors to boost tourism by servicing routes to Obudu airstrip.

9. Rauf Aregbesola – Osun State

In 2013, Aregbesola acquired a Eurocopter AS-355N for N500 million ($2.538 million). He claimed the helicopter would aid aerial surveillance to support the state’s anti-robbery efforts. The purchase was through a lease agreement with OAS Helicopters in Lagos. Critics questioned the necessity given the state’s financial constraints.

10. Udom Emmanuel - Akwa Ibom

In February 2019, Governor Udom Emmanuel launched Ibom Air, a state-owned commercial airline, with the acquisition of three Bombardier aircraft in partnership with private investors. By early 2020, two additional aircraft were added to the fleet, bringing the total to five. The Akwa Ibom State Government stated it aimed to expand the fleet to 10 aircraft by 2023, positioning the airline as a strategic investment to boost the state's Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and drive growth in the aviation sector.