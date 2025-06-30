In politics, age can be both a sign of wisdom and a warning of stagnation.

Across the globe, a surprising number of world leaders remain in office well into their 80s and even 90s, some clinging to power decades after their first inauguration. Although longevity in public service can reflect a leader’s popularity or political mastery, it can also be seen as greed.

Why will an elderly leader continue to hold office despite age-related concerns? Some govern with near-absolute control in nations with fragile institutions and limited political competition. Their advanced age often limits their ability to introduce new ideas, like their younger counterparts, and many do not engage younger advisers who could inject fresh perspectives into their administration.

As of mid-2025, the world’s oldest active leaders include monarchs, presidents, and authoritarian rulers. This article profiles the ten oldest leaders in the world today and explains how they've managed to stay in power for so long.

10 Oldest World Leaders And Their Ages

1. Paul Biya (Cameroon) – Age 92

Date of Birth: February 13, 1933

In Office Since: 1982

Paul Biya is not only the oldest serving president in the world but also one of the longest-reigning. At 92, he has ruled Cameroon for over 43 years. Despite spending significant periods in Switzerland and making infrequent public appearances , he remains a dominant figure in Cameroonian politics.

His hold on power is largely due to constitutional changes that removed term limits, a heavily controlled electoral system, and a weakened opposition. Many Cameroonians, especially the youth, view him as out of touch, but without any clear successor or institutional reform, Biya is expected to run again in 2025.

2. Mahmoud Abbas (Palestine) – Age 89

Date of Birth: November 15, 1935

In Office Since: 2005

He is also known as Abu Mazen. Mahmoud Abbas has been President of the Palestinian Authority for nearly two decades, despite his term technically ending in 2009. Political fragmentation between Fatah and Hamas, combined with repeated election postponements, has allowed Abbas to remain in office.

At 89, questions about his legitimacy and succession dominate the political discourse. In early 2025, he appointed a deputy, a signal that a transition may be on the horizon. Still, many Palestinians criticise the democratic stagnation and call for leadership that better reflects a younger generation’s aspirations.

3. Ali Khamenei (Iran) – Age 86

Date of Birth: April 19, 1939

In Office Since: 1989

As Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei holds the most powerful position in the country. At 86, he continues to wield significant influence over Iran’s military, judiciary, and parliament. His role is not elected by the public but determined by the Assembly of Experts, a clerical body largely loyal to him. Despite health speculations, Khamenei’s grip on power remains firm because he has groomed loyalists across state institutions.

4. King Salman (Saudi Arabia) – Age 89

Date of Birth: December 31, 1935

In Power Since: 2015

King Salman remains the ceremonial ruler of Saudi Arabia, but real power has shifted to his son and heir, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS). At 89, the king has significantly reduced public appearances due to health issues. Still, King Salman plays a symbolic role as the custodian of tradition and religious legitimacy in the kingdom.

5. King Harald V (Norway) – Age 88

Date of Birth: February 21, 1937

In Power Since: 1991

King Harald is one of the world’s most respected constitutional monarchs. His role is ceremonial, but his popularity in Norway remains strong. At 88, the king has delegated many responsibilities to Crown Prince Haakon, particularly following recent health challenges, including hospitalisations for infections.

Unlike leaders who resist stepping down, Harald’s longevity is accepted within the framework of Norway’s stable constitutional monarchy, where succession planning is clear and democratic institutions are robust.

6. Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo (Equatorial Guinea) – Age 82

Date of Birth: June 5, 1942

In Power Since: 1979

Obiang is Africa’s longest-serving head of state , having taken power in a coup against his uncle over four decades ago. At 82, he shows no signs of stepping aside. His regime has been characterised by authoritarianism, corruption, and human rights abuses, fueled by the country’s oil wealth.

Obiang has survived multiple coup attempts and international criticism by consolidating power through patronage and family dominance. In 2023, he secured another seven-year term, a move widely condemned as undemocratic.

7. Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zimbabwe) – Age 82

Date of Birth: September 15, 1942

In Power Since: 2017

He is known as “The Crocodile.” Mnangagwa came to power after ousting longtime ruler Robert Mugabe. At 82, he leads a country still grappling with economic instability, high inflation, and political repression. Mnangagwa’s critics accuse him of continuing Mugabe-era authoritarianism, using state resources and military influence to maintain power. While elections have been held under his rule, international observers have consistently flagged concerns about fairness and transparency.

8. Michael D. Higgins (Ireland) – Age 84

Date of Birth: April 18, 1941

In Office Since: 2011

President Higgins holds a largely ceremonial role in Ireland, but his popularity transcends politics. At 84, he is seen as a moral voice for human rights, social justice, and cultural expression. His re-election in 2018 with over 55% of the vote reflects widespread public approval. Higgins’ role is not executive, so age does not raise the same governance concerns as in authoritarian regimes. Instead, he remains a beloved figure in Irish civic life.

9. Sergio Mattarella (Italy) – Age 83

Date of Birth: July 23, 1941

In Office Since: 2015

He was originally expected to serve only one term, but Mattarella agreed to a second seven-year term in 2022 to avoid a political crisis. At 83, his calm, legalistic style and firm defence of Italy’s constitution have made him a trusted figure during turbulent coalition politics. While he has expressed a desire to retire, his presence has often helped stabilise Italy’s frequently changing governments. His continued presidency is more a product of necessity than personal ambition.

10. Emir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah (Kuwait) – Age 84

Date of Birth: September 27, 1940

In Power Since: 2023

The Emir of Kuwait assumed power after the death of his half-brother in late 2023. Though he is the third-oldest leader on this list, he only recently ascended the throne. Like other monarchs, Emir Mishal's leadership is inherited and not bound by electoral processes. At 84, he leads a politically fragile country with frequent parliamentary disputes, though real authority rests firmly with the royal family.

Why Is Tinubu Not On This List?

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is notably absent from the list of the world’s oldest leaders, even though he is often perceived by critics as elderly and frail. Officially, Tinubu was born on March 29, 1952, which makes him 73 years old as of 2025. This would put him below the top 10 oldest active leaders, all of whom are aged 82 and above.

However, there has been considerable public debate and controversy surrounding his true age. Critics, opposition politicians, and segments of the media have alleged that Tinubu may be significantly older than the age listed on official records. These doubts were amplified during the 2023 presidential election campaign, with social media users and political opponents referencing inconsistencies in documents, unclear educational records, and even old photos that suggest he might be older.