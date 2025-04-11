Former President Goodluck Jonathan receives global peace prize

Former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, was awarded the Founder’s Sunhak Peace Prize on Friday, April 11, in Seoul, South Korea, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to peace, democracy, and development across Africa.

The award ceremony, attended by international dignitaries and peace advocates, celebrated Jonathan’s enduring legacy of democratic leadership, particularly highlighting his historic decision to concede defeat peacefully in Nigeria’s 2015 presidential election.

In his acceptance speech, Jonathan dedicated the honour to “every Nigerian who believes in peace and to every African working for positive change,” emphasising the collective efforts behind progress on the continent.

Addressing global challenges, he stated, “The world is threatened by persistent conflicts, weakening democracies, and deep inequalities. But peace is the foundation for development, justice, and human dignity.”

Jonathan urged world leaders to embrace dialogue and inclusiveness over division, describing peace as not merely aspirational but essential.

“Peace is not a lofty ideal — it is a necessity, and one that demands bold leadership and commitment,” he said.

The former president also announced that the financial component of the prize would support the work of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, which continues to promote peace and good governance throughout Africa.

“This prize encourages not just me, but all peacebuilders across Africa,” he added.

Jonathan’s leadership through the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, the West African Elders Forum, and the International Summit Council for Peace has further cemented his role as a continental and global advocate for stability.