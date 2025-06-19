Atiku calls Tinubu's visit to Benue 'a political show'

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has slammed President Bola Tinubu's condolence visit to Benue State, describing the trip as a political spectacle.

According to Atiku, the President's visit lacked any sincere efforts to address the security issues plaguing the state or express sympathy for victims of violence.

Speaking through his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flagbearer, accused the Tinubu administration of focusing on political theatrics instead of working out real solutions to the prevailing insecurity in the country.

The President travelled to the troubled Benue State on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, where he visited the injured victims of recent killings in the Yelewata community and held a town hall meeting with stakeholders.

“It’s commendable when a leader empathises with the people; offering a shoulder to lean on and sharing in their grief is a mark of true leadership. However, the visit was marred by political theatrics. Children were lined up on the highway, waving at the president in the rain; subjecting them to such conditions was unnecessary,” Ibe told Vanguard on Thursday.

Ibe tackles Tinubu over insecurity

The former Vice President's media aide also condemned what he termed the government's failure to tackle the root causes of insecurity, faulting the lack of arrest of suspects despite the death of over 200 people in the latest bloodbath in Benue.

“The same security agencies that failed to prevent or investigate this tragedy were quick to tear gas peaceful protesters demanding accountability for their safety. This is unacceptable,” Ibe added.

He further took a swipe at the current administration's overall handling of governance, concluding that the Federal Government lacks understanding of the true nature of Nigeria's security problems.

“When you misdiagnose a problem, the solution will inevitably be flawed; garbage in, garbage out. Look at the individuals heading the security portfolios: they’re politicians, not experts. They’re focused on political gains rather than the demands of their roles,” he criticised.

He highlighted the importance of inclusive governance, arguing that the alleged alienation of certain regions, religions and ethnic groups by the Tinubu government has worsened instability.

“Inclusiveness is a tool for national unity and stability. When you dismiss or alienate people, they will inevitably create chaos,” Ibe stated.

In conclusion, he blasted the administration for turning its focus on the 2027 elections, claiming that it has distracted it from more urgent national concerns.