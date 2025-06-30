Obi open to one-term presidency under coalition pact

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has affirmed his readiness to serve only one term if a proposed opposition coalition for the 2027 elections demands such an arrangement.

He made this pledge during a widely followed XSpace session titled #PeterObiOnParallelFacts, which drew over 10,000 live listeners.

“If the agreement is one term, I will leave on May 28, 2031 — not even May 29. I am not desperate to be president. I am desperate to see Nigeria work,” Obi declared, underlining his commitment to integrity and service over ambition.

The virtual forum addressed key national issues ranging from insecurity and economic hardship to potential political alliances.

Obi dismissed speculation about a joint ticket with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, insisting that no such talks were ongoing.

“If the coalition is about sharing tickets and power for its sake, count me out. I’m not interested. I want a coalition that stops the killings in Borno, puts food on people’s tables, and gets our industries working,” he said.

Coalition Talks Must Prioritise Nigerians, Not Politicians

Obi, who served as governor of Anambra, reaffirmed his adherence to the principles of zoning and coalition discipline.

“It’s not about rejection. We’ve never even discussed tickets. It’s about Nigeria first,” he said, responding to concerns that some of his supporters may resist a merger.

He stressed that his interest lies in nation-building, not political gamesmanship.

Criticism of Tinubu’s Foreign Trips Amid Domestic Turmoil

Turning his attention to President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to St. Lucia, Obi criticised the move as poorly timed and misaligned with national needs.

“You can’t build strong international relations when your domestic house is on fire,” he noted, comparing St. Lucia’s population to Lagos’ Ajegunle neighbourhood.

Obi expressed deep concern over rising insecurity and economic suffering across the country.