Stop giving money to bandits, kidnappers - Ribadu to Nigerians

National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu has urged Nigerians to stop paying ransoms to kidnappers, warning that such payments only fuel insecurity and hinder rescue efforts by security forces.

Ribadu made this appeal on Tuesday, April 8, while receiving 60 rescued kidnap victims in Abuja.

The victims, including a Deputy Director in the civil service and a relative of Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, were recently freed from captivity in Zangon Kataf, Southern Kaduna, following coordinated military operations.

“Please stop giving money to these people, it is the most difficult thing we are facing,” Ribadu said at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre. “Many of these people, their families have given money to these people (kidnappers) but it did not lead to their own release. It is we, the security forces, that have brought them out.”

The victims, held for more than a month, included 35 males and 29 females and children. Their release, Ribadu said, underscores the effectiveness of the security forces, not ransom payments.

“It is not the money that they are giving. These people, the more you give, the more you compound the problem for us,” he emphasised. “We have never given anybody a dime and we don’t want people to do so.”

The NSA credited the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies for their dedication and success in rescuing the victims.

“Let me specially commend our armed forces and security services. Their tireless pursuit of these criminals is the reason we are here today,” he noted, adding that the government would not relent until justice is served.

Ribadu also acknowledged President Bola Tinubu’s support in strengthening the country’s security apparatus.