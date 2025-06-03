Shehu Sani urges North to back Tinubu for South-West’s 8-year presidency

Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has called on northerners to support President Bola Tinubu’s bid for a second term in 2027, arguing that the South-West deserves to complete its eight-year presidential tenure.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Monday, June 2, the ex-lawmaker, who recently defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), urged northern politicians and citizens to prioritise national equity over regional sentiment.

“In the interest of equity, the South, particularly the South-West, should be allowed to complete the eight-year presidential term.

“It would be just and equitable, even if the opposition fields a presidential candidate, he should come from the Southwest. That is what fairness and justice demand,” Sani declared.

Sani also criticised previous northern leaders for failing to develop the region during their collective 11 years in power.

“Both late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and former President Muhammadu Buhari, who are from Katsina, ruled for a combined eleven years. Yet the region remains underdeveloped.

“Those who had the opportunity but failed should apologise to the people of the region instead of inciting discontent,” he said.

The former senator praised Tinubu’s administration for its efforts in the North, saying, “We must acknowledge the gains made by this administration.

"Northerners must not allow themselves to be manipulated against a government that, in many respects, has outperformed the one that originated from their own region.”

Don't Be Manipulated - Shehu Sani to Northerners

He warned that some northern politicians are exploiting public grievances as a smokescreen for their frustrations over being excluded from power.

“Some northern political figures who failed to deliver during their tenure are now attempting to sow division out of frustration,” he noted.

Sani concluded by urging unity and cautioning against tribal and regional sentiments: “Let us remember that the South-West stood solidly behind the North during Buhari’s tenure and never posed any significant opposition to his rule.”