4,722 people were kidnapped across Nigeria in one year!

By the way, these are not exact figures. The true figures are likely higher, as many abductions go unreported, while some victims may have been killed or remain missing without official records.

Kidnapping for ransom began to rise significantly in Nigeria around 2006, particularly in the Niger Delta and later spreading to the Northeast and other regions. It escalated due to economic factors like poverty and unemployment, and a general breakdown in security and governance, leading criminal gangs to seek financial gain through abductions.

Today, the Northern states have overtaken the Niger Delta, where kidnapping for ransom started because it is a profitable criminal activity. According to TheCable Index, Nigerians paid ₦2.57 billion in ransom to kidnappers between July 2024 and June 2025. Here’s how these figures break down across the regions.

South-West

Ransom Paid: ₦115.55 million

Ransom Demanded: ₦1.56 billion

South-East

Ransom Paid: ₦157.55 million

Ransom Demanded: ₦1.01 billion

South-South

Ransom Paid: ₦259.30 million

Ransom Demanded: ₦32.30 billion

North-Central

Ransom Paid: ₦547.45 million

Ransom Demanded: ₦4.93 billion

North-West

Ransom Paid: ₦694 million

Ransom Demanded: ₦7.25 billion

North-East

Ransom Paid: ₦792.80 million

Ransom Demanded: ₦970.50 million

From the figures above, the total ransom demanded was ₦48.01 billion, and the total ransom paid was ₦2.57 billion.

States With the Highest Number Of Kidnappings in Nigeria

The data shows regional disparities in the number of abductions across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones:

1. North-West (2,938 victims)

This zone, which includes Kaduna, Katsina, Kano, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, and Jigawa, remains the most heavily affected, accounting for more than 60 per cent of all reported cases nationwide.

2. North-Central (853 victims)

This zone covers Niger, Kogi, Benue, Plateau, Kwara, Nasarawa, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The region has witnessed a worrying spike in abductions, particularly in states like Niger, Kogi, Benue, and Plateau.

3. North-East (331 victims)

This region, consisting of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, and Taraba, is still troubled by insurgency and banditry, though abduction figures are relatively lower compared to the North-West and North-Central.

4. South-East (257 victims)

This region, made up of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo, has recorded rising incidents of abductions, often linked to separatist violence and criminal gangs.

5. South-South (199 victims)

This region comprises Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, and Rivers. The zone has historically grappled with militancy and oil-related criminality, which also spills over into kidnapping cases.

6. South-West (144 victims)

This region encompasses Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Oyo. This region recorded the lowest figures. However, cases along major highways, particularly Lagos-Ibadan and Ondo-Ekiti roads, remain a source of concern.

With 2,938 cases, the North-West remains the epicentre of abductions, but the North-Central’s 853 victims highlight the dangerous spread of kidnapping activities into areas once perceived as relatively safer.

Why the North-Central is Emerging as a Hotspot

The North-Central has increasingly become the epicentre of violent abductions due to several interrelated factors:

Porous Forests and Terrain: Large ungoverned spaces, particularly forests stretching between Niger, Kogi, and parts of Kaduna, provide safe havens for kidnappers. Proximity to Abuja: The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has seen rising incidents of kidnappings, with surrounding states being used as operational bases by criminal gangs. Ethno-Religious Conflicts: Prolonged farmer-herder clashes and communal violence have further destabilised the region, giving room for criminal enterprises like kidnapping to thrive.

The North-West zone remains the most terrorised by abductions, with nearly 3,000 cases in one year. States like Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, and Sokoto have long been hotbeds of banditry. Armed groups operating in these regions have perfected mass abductions, targeting communities, schools, and travellers for ransom. The region’s persistent challenges include:

Weak state security presence in rural areas

Widespread poverty makes communities vulnerable

Deep-rooted criminal networks with access to weapons

