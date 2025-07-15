Since gaining independence from Britain on October 1, 1960, Nigeria has been led by a mix of military rulers and democratically elected presidents.

Across six decades, 16 men have been at the helm of Africa’s most populous country, some by ballot, others by boots. What often goes unnoticed is the geographic diversity of these leaders. Nigeria’s heads of state have come from different cultural, ethnic, and political backgrounds.

Their states of origin offer not only regional representation but also reflect the power dynamics and political shifts that have defined Nigeria’s journey. Below is a comprehensive list of Nigerian states that have produced presidents and heads of state.

States That Have Produced Presidents/Heads Of State

1. Anambra State – Nnamdi Azikiwe

Full Name: Nnamdi Benjamin Azikiwe

Born: November 16, 1904

President From: October 1, 1963 – January 16, 1966 (Ceremonial)

Age at Assumption: 58

Died: May 11, 1996, at age 91

He was the first indigenous Governor-General; he became ceremonial President at age 58 after Nigeria became a republic. He was popularly known as “Zik of Africa,” and he played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s independence movement. He hailed from Anambra, located in the Southeast. Azikiwe’s legacy in Nigerian politics and education, including co-founding the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, remains unmatched.

2. Abia State – Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi

Born: March 3, 1924

Head of State From: January 16, 1966 – July 29, 1966

Age at Assumption: 41

Died: Assassinated on July 29, 1966, in a counter-coup .

Major General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, from Umuahia in Abia State, became Head of State on January 16, 1966, after Nigeria’s first coup. He ruled for just six months before he was assassinated on July 29, 1966. Aguiyi-Ironsi was the first military head of state, symbolising a turbulent shift from democracy to military rule.

3. Plateau State – Yakubu Gowon

Born: October 19, 1934

Head of State From: August 1, 1966 – July 29, 1975

Age at Assumption: 31

Status: Still alive as of July 2025.

General Yakubu Gowon, from Plateau State, became Head of State at just 31, the youngest in Nigeria’s history, following Ironsi’s assassination. He ruled from August 1966 to July 1975. Gowon led the country during the Nigerian Civil War and promoted the “No victor, no vanquished” policy post-war.

4. Kano State – General Murtala Mohammed

Born: November 8, 1938

Head of State From: July 29, 1975 – February 13, 1976

Age at Assumption: 36

Died: Assassinated in Lagos during an attempted coup on February 13, 1976.

General Murtala Mohammed became a leader through a bloodless coup that ousted Gowon. He was known for his bold reforms, including civil service overhauls. He is remembered as a martyr of leadership integrity. He was assassinated barely seven months later, on February 13, 1976.

5. Ogun State – General Olusegun Obasanjo (Military Era)

Born: March 5, 1937

Head of State From: February 13, 1976 – October 1, 1979

Age at Assumption: 38

Status: Still alive as of July 2025.

Olusegun Obasanjo (from Abeokuta) first became Head of State in 1976 after Murtala’s assassination. He took over after Murtala Mohammed’s assassination and was the first military leader to voluntarily hand over power to a civilian government. He returned as a civilian president two decades later.

6. Sokoto State – Alhaji Shehu Shagari

Born: February 25, 1925

President From: October 1, 1979 – December 31, 1983

Age at Assumption: 54

Died: December 28, 2018, at age 93.

Shehu Shagari became Nigeria’s first executive civilian President on October 1, 1979. Shagari's presidency was cut short by a coup despite efforts to improve education and infrastructure. His civilian-led democratic transition marked a milestone. He was re-elected in 1983 but was overthrown by the military on December 31, 1983.

7. Katsina State – Major General Muhammadu Buhari (Military Era)

Born: December 17, 1942

Head of State From: December 31, 1983 – August 27, 1985

Age at Assumption: 41

Died: 13 July 2025, at age 82

Muhammadu Buhari became military Head of State after ousting Shagari in 1983. Buhari's regime was marked by an anti-corruption crusade and strict discipline, but also human rights criticisms. He would later return as a civilian president decades later.

8. Niger State – General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida

Born: August 17, 1941

Head of State From: August 27, 1985 – August 26, 1993

Age at Assumption: 44

Status: Still alive as of July 2025.

Ibrahim Babangida overthrew Buhari in a palace coup and became Head of State in 1985 and ruled until he controversially annulled the 1993 elections . IBB presided over a controversial era of structural adjustment and plunged Nigeria into political uncertainty.

9. Ogun State – Chief Ernest Shonekan

Born: May 9, 1936

Head of Interim Govt: August 26, 1993 – November 17, 1993

Age at Assumption: 57

Died: January 11, 2022, at age 85.

Shonekan led Nigeria during one of its most unstable periods. His short rule was terminated by Abacha’s coup. Ernest Shonekan, also from Ogun, led the interim government from August 26 to November 17, 1993. He was appointed by Babangida to lead the transitional government.

10. Kano State – General Sani Abacha

Born: September 20, 1943

Head of State From: November 17, 1993 – June 8, 1998

Age at Assumption: 50

Died: June 8, 1998, reportedly of a heart attack.

Sani Abacha assumed power on November 17, 1993, after a military coup ousting Ernest Shonekan. He ruled until his sudden death in June 1998. Kano has produced two of Nigeria’s most controversial military leaders. Abacha is often critiqued for human rights abuses despite economic stabilisation efforts.

11. Niger State – General Abdulsalami Abubakar

Born: June 13, 1942

Head of State From: June 9, 1998 – May 29, 1999

Age at Assumption: 55

Status: Still alive as of July 2025.

Abdulsalami Abubakar succeeded Abacha in 1998 and handed over power to Obasanjo in 1999. He organized Nigeria’s swift return to democracy.

12. Ogun State – Olusegun Obasanjo (Civilian Era)

President From: May 29, 1999 – May 29, 2007

Age at Second Assumption: 62

Status: Still alive.

Obasanjo won the 1999 democratic elections . As a civilian president, Obasanjo oversaw major economic reforms, debt relief, and mobile telecom growth. Ogun State has contributed two heads of state across both civilian and military eras, marking it a politically significant state in Nigeria’s southwest.

13. Katsina State – Umaru Musa Yar’Adua

Born: August 16, 1951

President From: May 29, 2007 – May 5, 2010

Age at Assumption: 55

Died: May 5, 2010, after a prolonged illness.

He was elected in 2007. Yar'Adua was respected for his humility and commitment to the rule of law. He initiated electoral reform but died in office. Katsina State has the distinction of producing both military and civilian presidents, highlighting its sustained political influence in northern Nigeria.

14. Bayelsa State – Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

Born: November 20, 1957

President From: May 6, 2010 – May 29, 2015

Age at Assumption: 52

Status: Still alive.

Jonathan took over after Yar’Adua’s death and was elected in 2011. His administration focused on electoral reform, education, and women’s empowerment, though it was marred by corruption allegations. Goodluck Jonathan, from Bayelsa State, lost his re-election in 2015. He remains Nigeria’s only president from the oil-rich Niger Delta, and his administration focused heavily on electoral reforms and national dialogue.

15. Katsina State – Muhammadu Buhari (Civilian Era)

President From: May 29, 2015 – May 29, 2023

Age at Assumption: 72

Status: Died on 13 July 2025, at age 82

Buhari returned as an elected civilian president in 2015 and served until 2023. His second term saw economic challenges, security issues, and subsidy removal debates.

16. Lagos State – Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Born: March 29, 1952

President From: May 29, 2023 – Present

Age at Assumption: 71

Status: Alive, incumbent President.

Bola Tinubu was sworn in on May 29, 2023, becoming Nigeria’s 16th president at the age of 71. Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos, is the first president to emerge from Nigeria’s commercial hub. His presidency began amidst economic reforms and subsidy removals. He was elected in 2023 after years of influence in Nigerian politics.

Out of Nigeria’s 36 states and the FCT, only 10 states have produced a head of state or president since independence. Ogun State leads the list with three leaders: Olusegun Obasanjo (both as military and civilian president) and Chief Ernest Shonekan. Katsina State has also produced three leaders, Muhammadu Buhari (military and civilian) and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

Kano State follows with two leaders, Murtala Mohammed and Sani Abacha, while Niger State also boasts two: Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar. The remaining six states each produced one leader: Anambra State (Nnamdi Azikiwe), Abia State (Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi), Plateau State (Yakubu Gowon), Sokoto State (Shehu Shagari), Bayelsa State (Goodluck Jonathan), and Lagos State (Bola Ahmed Tinubu).