For decades, Nigeria’s biggest cities like Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kano, and Abuja have been magnets for people chasing jobs, education, and opportunities.

But as these big cities get choked up with millions of residents, congestion, traffic gridlock, pollution, and soaring living costs make life increasingly tough in these preferred locations. This has pushed many Nigerians to look for alternatives.

Many Nigerian states offer a balance of opportunity, lower cost of living, and better quality of life. If you are considering relocating from a big city or just looking for a fresh start, here are the 10 most preferred states to move to in Nigeria, according to StatiSense.

10 Most Preferred States To Relocate To In Nigeria

1. Oyo State

The Capital of Oyo state is Ibadan, and the state is known for education, cultural heritage, and sprawling real estate opportunities. Ibadan is home to the University of Ibadan, one of Africa’s best. The state thrives in agriculture, publishing, and retail trade. Jobs are available in academia, agribusiness, and manufacturing.

Fun spots and landmarks in Ibadan include Cocoa House, Agodi Gardens, Mapo Hall, and the Ibadan Zoological Garden. Oyo offers affordable housing, good schools, and a calmer lifestyle compared to Lagos.

2. Akwa Ibom State

The Capital of Akwa Ibom is Uyo and the state is known for Oil and gas, clean cityscapes, and hospitality. Akwa Ibom is one of Nigeria’s richest states because it thrives on petroleum resources. It also has opportunities in tourism, construction, and public service.

Fun spots & landmarks include Ibom Tropicana Entertainment Centre, Ibeno Beach, and National Museum Uyo. Uyo is known for peace, good road networks, and cleanliness, making it attractive for families and professionals seeking stability.

3. Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Abuja is the capital of the FCT, and the state is known for government, diplomacy, and modern infrastructure. Abuja is Nigeria’s political and administrative seat, with endless opportunities in government, NGOs, banking, and real estate.

Fun spots and landmarks include Aso Rock, Millennium Park, Jabi Lake, and Zuma Rock. With its planned layout, security presence, and cosmopolitan lifestyle, Abuja remains a prime destination for upwardly mobile Nigerians.

4. Kwara State

The capital of Kwara state is Ilorin. The state is known for its harmony and cultural blend of the North and South. Agriculture and education dominate this state, and it’s also home to industries like sugar refining, food processing, and textiles.

Fun spots and landmarks include Sobi Hills, Esie Museum, and the University of Ilorin campus. Kwara offers a peaceful lifestyle with affordable housing, a growing middle-class community, and educational opportunities.

5. Osun State

The capital of Osun state is Osogbo. The state is known for culture, tradition, and natural beauty. The state is a cultural hub and thrives in agriculture, handicrafts, and education. It hosts Obafemi Awolowo University, one of Nigeria’s premier institutions.

Fun spots and landmarks include Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove (UNESCO heritage site), Erin-Ijesha Waterfalls, and Nike Art Centre. Osun offers affordable living, a rich cultural atmosphere, and easy access to Southwest Nigeria’s big cities.

6. Rivers State

The capital of Rivers state is Port Harcourt and is known as the oil and gas hub of Nigeria. The state is rich in crude oil and natural gas, and Rivers has high-paying jobs in energy, shipping, and construction.

Fun spots and landmarks include Isaac Boro Park, Port Harcourt Tourist Beach, and Bonny Island. Although living costs can be high, the availability of good jobs and vibrant nightlife keeps Rivers a top choice. However, the state is also the HIV capital of Nigeria .

7. Plateau State

The capital of Plateau State is Jos, and the state is known for its scenic landscapes and temperate climate. Plateau has strong roots in agriculture, mining, and tourism. Jos offers jobs in education, research, and trade.

Fun spots and landmarks include Shere Hills, Jos Wildlife Park, and Riyom Rock. Its cool weather, peaceful environment, and natural beauty make it appealing for retirees and families.

8. Cross River State

The capital of Cross River State is Calabar and its known for tourism, culture, and hospitality. With agriculture, hospitality, and tourism, Cross River is diversifying beyond oil. Calabar is a hub for festivals and eco-tourism.

Fun spots and landmarks include Obudu Mountain Resort, Tinapa Resort, and the Calabar Carnival (Africa’s biggest street party). Cross River is perfect for those who value serenity, cultural vibrance, and a tourism-driven economy.

9. Ogun State

The capital of Ogun state is Abeokuta, and the state is known for industry, education, and proximity to Lagos. Ogun is one of Nigeria’s industrial giants, hosting several multinational companies and private universities. Jobs abound in manufacturing, construction, and education.

Fun spots and landmarks include Olumo Rock, OOPL Museum, and the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library. With affordable living and easy access to Lagos, Ogun offers the best of both worlds.

10. Kaduna State

The capital of Kaduna state is Kaduna. The state is known for industry and education in Northern Nigeria. Kaduna state is a key industrial hub with jobs in textiles, transportation, and education. Fun spots and landmarks include Kajuru Castle, Kamuku National Park, and Lugard Hall. Kaduna offers a rich cultural mix and is an alternative to the congestion of Kano.