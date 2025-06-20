K-dramas used to be niche content for fans of Asian television at a time, but now they're global!

K-drama actors are now known all over the world and it only makes sense that their paychecks reflects that. Our beloved K-dramas have found a permanent home in our hearts and streaming platforms all over the world.

While fans are swooning over plot twists and cliffhangers , Korean actors and actresses are cashing in big time. And in 2025, the checks are heavy according to Forbes. So here’s a breakdown of Korea’s highest-paid actors and how much they’re raking in per episode.

Highest-Paid Korean Actors (2025)

These paychecks are a reflection of just how valuable Korean content has become on the global stage. Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video have all invested heavily in Korean originals, and it’s paying off in both cultural influence and cold hard cash.

1. Lee Jung Jae

If there’s a face that defines the K-drama revolution, it’s Lee Jung Jae. He catapulted to global fame with Squid Game and now reportedly earns $1 million per episode for Seasons 2 and 3. That figure not only cements him as Korea’s highest-paid actor but also places him among the top-paid TV actors in the world, period.

2. Kim Soo-Hyun

Kim Soo-Hyun, with his boyish charm and remarkable emotional range, is one of Korea’s most bankable stars. For his role in One Ordinary Day, he reportedly took home $423,000 per episode, while his pay for Queen of Tears totalled a whopping $3.7 million for 16 episodes, roughly $231,250 per episode.

3. Hyun Bin

Still basking in the massive success of Crash Landing on You, Hyun Bin remains a household name. His handsome looks alone melt hearts . According to Siasat.com, he earns around $167,000 per episode, and his overall net worth is reportedly $21 million.

4. Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho is a global icon. He was the Korean actor who launched kdramas globally with his stellar performance in Boys Over Flowers. His recent dramas like Eternal monarch and when the stars gossip have also shown thet he gets better with age. His reach is unmatched, and he commands $167,000 per episode, matching Hyun Bin’s rate, but his net worth surpasses it at $26 million, according to GQ India. He also has numerous endorsements and international fan bases.

5. Lee Young Ae

A trailblazer since Dae Jang Geum, Lee Young Ae has maintained her A-list status for decades. Now, she earns approximately ₩100 million per episode, which translates to about $90,700. Her selective approach to projects and reputation for excellence make her a premium pick for high-quality dramas.

6. Jun Ji Hyun

She is known for classics like My Sassy Girl and My Love from the Star, Jun Ji Hyun continues to dominate. She reportedly makes between ₩110 million and ₩120 million per episode, that is about $99,900. Whether it's film, TV, or fashion, everything she touches turns to gold.

7. Song Joong Ki

After hits like Vincenzo and Reborn Rich, Song Joong Ki is no longer just a pretty face; he’s a smart investor in his career. For Reborn Rich, he reportedly earned ₩300 million per episode, and his net worth now stands at an impressive $40.3 million, per Bollywood Life. His strategic roles have helped him stay relevant and richly rewarded.

8. Song Hye Kyo