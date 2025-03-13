Did Kim Soo-hyun really date a minor? What we know so far

If you have seen the K-drama "Queen of Tears" then you must know the South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun.

Kim Soo-hyun who is one of the highest paid actors in the South-Korean entertainment industry has found himself at the center of a major controversy following revelations about his past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron.

According to recent claims, Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron began dating in November 2015, when she was 15 years old (a minor), and he was 27. Their relationship allegedly lasted for six years, ending between 2019 and 2021. In 2019, Kim Sae-ron joined Goldmedalist, an entertainment agency co-founded by Kim Soo-hyun and his cousin.

Their breakup timeline remains unclear, but by May 2022, Kim Sae-ron became embroiled in a DUI (driving under the influence) scandal, which severely impacted her career. Following the controversy, Goldmedalist ended their contract with her, but it remains uncertain whether she was officially terminated or if her contract simply expired.

The Legal Dispute Over 700 Million Won

After Kim Sae-ron’s DUI scandal, Goldmedalist demanded she pay back 700 million won, a likely compensation for financial damages to brands she had been affiliated with.

Despite her career as a former child star, reports suggest that Sae-ron had financial difficulties. As the eldest child in her family, she was the primary breadwinner for her young parents, and rumours circulated that her family's failed business ventures had drained her wealth.

Struggling to pay back the debt, Kim Sae-ron allegedly reached out to Kim Soo-hyun, pleading for financial leniency. She promised to repay the agency in installments once she resumed acting work. However, Kim Soo-hyun ignored her message.

Kim Sae-ron’s Cryptic Instagram Post

Feeling betrayed and desperate, Kim Sae-ron seemingly retaliated by posting an intimate photo of herself with Kim Soo-hyun on her Instagram Story in March 2024, at the peak of his drama Queen of Tears. The post was deleted within seconds, but the damage had already been done.

She received severe backlash for sharing the photo, leading her to draft an apology letter in which she detailed her six-year relationship with Kim Soo-hyun. A leaked screenshot showed her discussing the letter with her cousin, where she admitted:

I’m not going to post it, I just wrote it.

Kim Sae-ron’s Tragic Death

On February 16, 2025 which also happens to be Kim Soo-hyun's birthday, Kim Sae-ron was found dead at her home in Seoul. Police have officially ruled it as suicide.

Her downfall stemmed largely from the 2022 DUI incident, which led to relentless public scrutiny and her isolation. She was fined 20 million won but suffered a much greater emotional and career setback. She tried to return to acting multiple times, but public backlash prevented her from securing any roles.

The Allegations:

Following her death, Kim Sae-ron’s bereaved family members made serious accusations against Kim Soo-hyun, alleging that: He dated her when she was underage.

He showed no mercy when she was struggling financially.

He ignored her plea for a payment plan

Goldmedalist swiftly denied all allegations, labeling them as “clearly fabricated and wholly unacceptable.” However, in response to the agency’s denial, a cyber wrecker released more intimate photos of Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron, fueling speculation and further damaging his reputation.

The controversy has severely impacted Kim Soo-hyun’s public image. The backlash has resulted in: A loss of 450,000 Instagram followers, bringing his count down to 20 million.

Public pressure on brands to cut ties with him—he is currently linked to over 18 major brands spanning fashion, luxury, retail, cosmetics, and finance.

Uncertainty surrounding his upcoming drama, Knock-Off, as industry professionals reevaluate their association with him.

Public opinion is divided with some supporting Kim Soo-hyun and others condemning his actions. As of now, the controversy continues to unfold, and whether Kim Soo-hyun’s career can recover from this scandal remains uncertain.