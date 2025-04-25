What is a good romance story without kiss scenes that would make you blush and curl your toes?

When it comes to romance, K-dramas are often known for their slow burns, intense gazes, and gentle hand-holding. But every now and then, a scene comes along that has fans clicking on the replay button.

Steamy moments are not the norm in Korean dramas, but some K-dramas have delivered unforgettable kiss scenes that bring all the passion and chemistry. I could be biased, but here is my top 9 K-dramas with the steamiest kiss scenes.

1. Her Private Life

In Her Private Life, art curator Sung Deok-mi hides a huge secret, she’s a diehard fangirl of K-pop idol Cha Shi-an. When a rumour links her romantically to the idol, she pretends to date her boss, Ryan Gold, to protect her identity. Park Min-young had electric chemistry with Ryan Gold (Kim Jae-wook), her co-star. They went from enemies to lovers, and the first kiss in episode 9 made all the wanting and waiting worth it!

2. Something In The Rain

Something In The Rain follows a 35-year-old woman who falls for her best friend's younger brother. The slow build-up is filled with tension, but when their romance takes off, it’s full of stolen moments, passionate kisses in the rain, and secret hand-holding.

3. What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?

In What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, the tension between Young-Joon and Mi-so simmers until it finally boils over into some of the steamiest, most heartfelt kisses. The best thing about this rom-com is that it didn't hold back on the kisses between the stalwart CEO Lee Young-joon (Park Seo-joon) and Kim Mi-so (Park Min-young). The "cabinet kiss" as well as the kiss they shared when she was going to stay the night (episode 13, for science) had fans melting.

4. Business Proposal

Business Proposal delivers everything a rom-com should. But when Secretary Cha removed his glasses and kisses Jin Young-soo, it was game over. The lighting, the music, the passion—it’s the kind of make-out scene you can't forget in a hurry. He instantly went from cute and cuddly to sexy and steamy.

5. It’s Okay To Not Be Okay

When Gang-tae (Kim Soo-hyun) asks Mun-young (Seo Yea-ji) to count to three before exploding, we certainly weren't expecting the kiss that came barely after she finished. The intensity, longing, and passion of this kiss sent fans of the show over the edge.

6. Alchemy of Souls (Parts 1 & 2)

Alchemy of Souls enjoyed massive success, not only because of its amazing effects and fascinating story, but also because of the crazy chemistry between Jang Uk (Lee Jae-wook) and Mu-deok (Jung So-min). When they finally kissed after 13 long episodes, Jang Uk proved his love to Mu-deok, reassuring the fans as well.

7. Reply 1988

Sometimes, it’s the quietest kisses that scream the loudest. Choi Taek’s surprise kiss on Deok-sun while half-asleep or dreaming was tender, unexpected. And later, the infamous "chair kiss" that nobody saw coming.

8. The King: Eternal Monarch

The legendary "neck kiss" in this series was so hot that it raised the ratings of the show. In this scene, Lee Gon (Lee Min-ho) reminds Jung Tae-eul (Kim Go-eun) that addressing him casually could result in her beheading. "Go ahead," she dares, wherein the king swiftly plants a kiss on her neck. This scene has 13 million replays on YouTube alone.

9. Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Although most of us would rather forget how the show ended, we won't forget this kiss (and their snow kiss!) anytime soon. Na Hee-do (Kim Tae-ri) initiated the kiss at midnight of the millennium.