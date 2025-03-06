10 handsome Korean actors without plastic surgery

Plastic surgery is a popular practice in South Korea and it is relatively common due to cultural beauty standards that often emphasise specific physical features.

Not all Korean celebrities undergo plastic surgery, but even those who do often keep it as a secret because it is a taboo subject. Confusing, right? Korean actors are undeniably handsome, and some are naturally blessed with stunning features. Is your favourite one of them?

1. Hwang In-Yeop

Hwang In-Yeop is a South Korean actor and model born on January 19, 1991. He made his acting debut with a lead role in the web series "Why" in 2018. His other notable works are: The Tale of Nokdu (2019), True Beauty (2020–2021), Why Her (2022), The Sound of Magic (2022) and Netflix original series, Family by Choice (2024).

2. Hyun Bin

Born on September 25, 1982, the "Crash landing on You" star says he has never had plastic surgery. He made his acting debut in 2003 in the television series, Bodyguard, but gained popularity with his role in the drama, My Lovely Sam Soon (2005). He is one of the most loved actors in the Korean industry and has received numerous awards for his acting. He is married to co-star Son Ye Jin.

3. Lee Seung Gi

Born on January 13, 1987, Lee Seung Gi debuted as a singer in 2004 with the song 'Because You're My Woman' from his first album, which became an instant hit. Lee Seung Gi is a South Korean singer, actor, and entertainer known for his versatile talents across various fields of entertainment. His notable dramas are: My Girlfriend is a Gumiho (2010) and Vagabond (2019).

4. Park Bo Gum

Born on June 16, 1993, Park Bo Gum made his acting debut in 2011 with a minor role in the film Blind, but it was his role in the television drama Reply 1988 (2015) that catapulted him to fame. Other notable works include Record of Youth (2020) and Love in the Moonlight (2016). He is known for his gentle and humble nature which has earned him the nickname "National Sweetheart."

5. Song Kang

Born on April 23, 1994, Song Kang made his acting debut in 2017 with a minor role in the drama, The Liar and His Lover (2017). However, it was his breakthrough role in Love Alarm (2019) that garnered him widespread attention. His most recent work is My Demon (2023). He has a massive following on social media and is also the face of several brands, including Calvin Klein, Aritaum, and others.

6. Kim Soo Hyun

He is one of the highest paid actors in Korea. He was born on February 16, 1988 and made his acting debut in 2006 with a minor role in the television series, Kimchi Cheese Smile. His notable works are: Dream High (2011), Moon Embracing the Sun (2012), My Love from the Star (2013-2014), Producer (2015), It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020) and Queen of Tears (2024). His commercial deals, in addition to his acting career, have contributed to his wealth and status as one of the most influential celebrities in South Korea.

7. Cha Eun Woo

Born on March 30, 1997, Cha Eun Woo debuted as a member of the K-pop group ASTRO and his notable works are: My ID is Gangnam Beauty (2018), which was his breakout role, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung (2019) and True Beauty (2020-2021). He has a magnetic presence in his movies. He is also called the "Prince of Korea."

8. Lee Min Ho

Born on June 22, 1987, Lee Min Ho debuted in 2003 but gained widespread recognition after his role as Goo Jun-Pyo in the 2009 hit K-drama, Boys Over Flowers. His notable works are: Boys Over Flowers (2009, City Hunter (2011), The Heirs (2013), Legend of the Blue Sea (2016-2017), The King: Eternal Monarch (2020), Pachinko (2022) and When The Stars Gossip (2025). He is called the "King of Korean Industry."

9. Ji Chang Wook

Born on July 5, 1987, Ji Chang Wook made his acting debut in 2006, but it was in 2010 that he rose to prominence with the popular drama, Smile Again. His notable works are: Smile Again (2010), Warrior Baek Dong Soo (2011), Healer (2014-2015), The K2 (2016), Suspicious Partner (2017), Lovestruck in the City (2020-2021), The Sound of Magic (2022) and Welcome to Samdal-ri (2023). He is one of the most beloved actors in Korea and has a strong international fanbase.

10. Seo In Guk

Born on October 23, 1987, Seo In Guk made his debut in 2009 after winning the talent show Superstar K. His success on the show earned him recognition, and he quickly transitioned into acting and music. His notable works are: Respond 1997 (2012) and Doom at Your Service (2021).