There’s something uniquely powerful about a K-drama that dares to break your heart.

Whether it’s a quiet goodbye, an unexpected twist of fate, or a love that couldn’t survive the odds, these stories don’t just entertain, they leave an imprint. Korean dramas are renowned for their emotional depth, often weaving tales that tug at the heartstrings.

For those seeking stories that resonate deeply here's a curated list of K-dramas with with gut-wrenching finales that will move you to tears.

1. Dear Hongrang (2025)

Set in the Joseon era, Dear Hongrang follows the mysterious return of a man claiming to be Hongrang, the long-lost son of a wealthy merchant family. His reappearance after 12 years stirs emotional and political turmoil, especially for his devoted half-sister, Jae-yi. As secrets unravel, it's revealed that he is an impostor with a tragic past, trained to infiltrate and dismantle the family. The series delves into themes of identity, love, and sacrifice, culminating in a bittersweet ending where justice is served, but at a great personal cost. Watch it on Netflix.

2. Hotel del Luna (2019)

Hotel del Luna centres on a mystical hotel that caters to ghosts, managed by the enigmatic Jang Man-wol. Bound by a curse due to her past sins, she must oversee the hotel until she finds redemption. The arrival of Goo Chan-sung, a human manager, brings change as he helps her confront her past and seek forgiveness. Their evolving relationship adds depth to the narrative, leading to a poignant conclusion where Man-wol finally finds peace, leaving viewers with a mix of sorrow and hope. Watch it on Netflix.

3. Uncontrollably Fond (2016)

This melodrama tells the story of Shin Joon-young, a top actor diagnosed with a terminal illness, and No Eul, a documentary producer with whom he shares a complicated past. Reuniting after years apart, they navigate unresolved feelings and personal challenges. As Joon-young's health deteriorates, their rekindled relationship faces the ultimate test. The series portrays the fragility of life and love, culminating in a heartrending finale that emphasises cherishing every moment. Watch it on Netflix.

4. Mr. Sunshine (2018)

Mr. Sunshine follows Eugene Choi, born into slavery in Joseon, who escapes to the U.S. and returns years later as a U.S. Marine officer. Back in Korea, he falls in love with Go Ae-shin, an aristocrat's daughter and secret freedom fighter. Their love story unfolds against the backdrop of Korea's struggle against colonisation. The series masterfully blends personal and political narratives, leading to a tragic yet inspiring conclusion that underscores sacrifice and patriotism. Watch it on Netflix.

5. Youth of May (2021)

Set during the Gwangju Uprising in 1980, Youth of May portrays the love story between Hwang Hee-tae, a medical student, and Kim Myung-hee, a nurse. Their romance blossoms amidst political unrest, highlighting the intersection of personal desires and societal turmoil. The series captures the essence of youthful love and the harsh realities of the time, culminating in a devastating ending that reflects the era's tragedies. Watch it on Netflix.

6. Move to Heaven (2021)

Move to Heaven tells the story of Geu-ru, a young man with Asperger's syndrome, and his ex-convict uncle, Sang-gu. Together, they run a trauma cleaning service, uncovering the stories of the deceased through their belongings. Each episode delves into different narratives, exploring themes of loss, love, and reconciliation. The series offers a touching perspective on life and death, leaving viewers with a profound sense of empathy and reflection. Watch it on Netflix.

7. Snowdrop (2021)

Set in 1987, Snowdrop revolves around Eun Young-ro, a university student, and Lim Su-ho, a North Korean spy. Their fateful meeting leads to a forbidden romance amidst political tensions. As secrets unravel and loyalties are tested, their love faces insurmountable challenges. The series combines historical events with personal narratives, culminating in a tragic ending that underscores the costs of political strife and the resilience of love.

8. The Light in Your Eyes (2019)

This drama follows Kim Hye-ja, a young woman who discovers a watch that can turn back time. An accident causes her to age rapidly, leading to a life filled with regrets and missed opportunities. As she navigates her new reality, she forms a bond with Lee Joon-ha, a man facing his own struggles. The series masterfully blends fantasy and reality, delivering a poignant message about the value of time and the beauty of life's fleeting moments. Watch it on Netflix.

9. The Red Sleeve (2021)

The Red Sleeve portrays the love story between King Jeongjo and court lady Seong Deok-im. Set in the 18th century, the drama delves into the complexities of royal life and the sacrifices made for duty and love. Deok-im's desire for independence clashes with the king's affections, leading to a relationship filled with longing and restraint. The series offers a nuanced look at love within the confines of tradition, ending with a bittersweet farewell that lingers in the heart.

10. Hi Bye, Mama! (2020)

Cha Yu-ri, a mother who dies in a tragic accident, is given a chance to return to life for 49 days to reclaim her place in her family's life. Observing her husband and daughter from afar, she grapples with the decision to stay or move on. The series explores themes of motherhood, loss, and letting go, culminating in an emotional finale that celebrates the enduring bond between a mother and her child. Watch it on Netflix.

11. 20th Century Girl (2022)

Set in 1999, 20th Century Girl follows Na Bo-ra, a high school student who agrees to spy on a boy her best friend has a crush on, only to fall for him herself. The film captures the innocence and intensity of first love, leading to a heart-wrenching revelation years later. It's a nostalgic journey that highlights the joys and sorrows of youth, leaving a lasting impression on the audience. Watch it on Netflix.

12. Empress Ki (2013)

Empress Ki chronicles the life of Ki Seung-nyang, a Goryeo-born woman who rises to power in the Yuan dynasty. Disguised as a man to avoid becoming a concubine, she navigates political intrigues and personal vendettas to become empress. The series showcases her strength and resilience, but also the personal sacrifices she makes along the way. It's a tale of ambition, love, and the complexities of power. Watch it on Netflix.

13. Stairway to Heaven (2003)

This classic melodrama tells the story of childhood sweethearts Han Jung-suh and Cha Song-joo, whose love is tested by tragedy and separation. After a series of misfortunes, including amnesia and terminal illness, their paths cross again. The series is renowned for its emotional depth and tragic ending, solidifying its place as one of the most heart-wrenching K-dramas of its time.

14. Mr. Plankton (2024)

Mr. Plankton follows Hae-jo, a man diagnosed with a terminal illness, who embarks on a journey to find his biological father. Accompanied by his ex-girlfriend Jae-mi, they confront past regrets and unresolved feelings. The series blends dark comedy with poignant moments, culminating in a bittersweet ending that emphasizes the importance of closure and the enduring nature of love. Watch it on Netflix.

15. The Smile Has Left Your Eyes (2018)

Kim Moo-young, a man with a mysterious past, forms a complex relationship with Yoo Jin-kang. As their bond deepens, dark secrets emerge, linking them in unexpected ways. The series delves into themes of fate, redemption, and the blurred lines between love and obsession. Its tragic conclusion leaves a lasting impact, prompting viewers to reflect on the nature of destiny and choice.

These K-dramas offer profound narratives that explore the depths of human emotion. Each story, with its unique characters and circumstances, invites viewers to experience love, loss, and the resilience of the human spirit. While they may bring tears, they also offer catharsis and a deeper appreciation for the complexities of life and relationships.