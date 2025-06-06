If you’ve been wondering what new K-dramas are worth your time this June, look no further; this month’s lineup brings a wide range of genres to keep you glued to your screen.

From long-awaited sequels like Squid Game 3 to charming new premieres, June 2025 is shaping up to be a standout month in the K-drama world. Here are the 10 Korean dramas you should add to your June watchlist — including a few already airing and other exciting ones just about to begin.

10 Hot New K-dramas To Watch In June

1. The First Night With the Duke

This movie is starring Taecyeon and Seohyun. It is a fantasy romance about a minor character in a novel whose body is suddenly inhabited by the soul of a college student (Seohyun), leading to a one-night entanglement with a member of the royal family (Taecyeon). The premiere date is June 11 on KBS.

2. Our Movie

A new movie director (Nam Goong Min), stuck in a slump, sets out to write a film about terminal illness. He connects with a terminally ill aspiring actress (Jeon Yeo Bin), and their collaboration soon turns into something deeper. The movie stars Nam Goong Min and Jeon Yeo Bin. The premiere date is June 13 on SBS.

3. Squid Game 3

The high-stakes death game continues as new players risk it all for a massive cash prize. Expect intense mind games, betrayals, and moral dilemmas in the highly anticipated third season. It premieres on June 27 on Netflix.

4. Head Over Heels

A high school student (Cho Yi Hyun) who moonlights as a shaman discovers that her first love (Choo Young Woo) might die. She takes fate into her own hands to protect him in this emotional fantasy romance. The movie stars Choo Young Woo and Cho Yi Hyun and premieres on June 23 on tvN. You can also watch it on Amazon Prime.

5. Mercy for None

This is a gritty noir drama about a former gangster (So Ji Sub) who sets out on a revenge mission to uncover the truth behind his brother’s suspicious death. Expect intense action and emotional depth. It premiered on June 6 on Netflix. Watch it here.

6. Good Boy

A team of Olympic gold medalists with injuries and life troubles turn into a crime-fighting unit called the “Olympic Avengers.” It’s a unique mix of sports, action, and redemption, and it stars Park Bo Gum and Kim So Hyun. The series is currently airing on Saturdays and Sundays on JTBC and Amazon Prime.

7. Oh My Ghost Clients

This drama starring Jung Kyung Ho is a quirky fantasy series that follows a labour attorney who solves cases for ghosts. It offers a lighthearted yet heartfelt take on life, death, and unresolved regrets. It currently airs on Friday and Saturday on MBC and is streaming on Netflix.

8. Spring of Youth

After getting kicked out of a K-pop band, a once-famous idol enrols in college, falls in love, and rediscovers music in a campus band. This coming-of-age romance with plenty of heart stars Ha Yoo Joon and Park Ji Hu. It currently airs on Tuesday on SBS.

9. Our Unwritten Seoul

Twin sisters with opposite personalities — one a perfectionist, the other a free spirit — trade lives and learn to embrace each other’s strengths. This series starring Park Bo Young is a heartfelt story of growth and sisterhood. It airs Saturday and Sunday on tvN, and you can also stream it on Netflix.

10. Second Shot at Love

A mechanic-turned-civil servant (Sooyoung) battling alcoholism crosses paths with a doctor (Gong Myung) who despises drinking. Together, they navigate life, healing, and second chances. The movie stars Gong Myung and Sooyoung and currently airs Monday and Tuesday on tvN.

As you can see, June has something for every K-drama fan. With so many premieres happening this month, it’s the perfect time to update your watchlist and dive into a few new stories. So, what are you watching this June?