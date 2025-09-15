Sex is as old as humanity itself. From the story of Adam and Eve “knowing” each other to the modern day, sex has always been a natural part of human life.

Yet despite being one of the most universal human experiences, it is still surrounded by silence, shame, and misinformation. In many societies, especially in conservative ones, sex is often treated as a taboo topic, even though it shapes relationships, family, and reproduction.

ALSO READ: How to avoid pregnancy without condoms or pills

Because of this silence, myths and misconceptions about sex have thrived. These myths can be dangerous, leading to unplanned pregnancies, the spread of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and unhealthy attitudes toward intimacy.

Ideally, sex education should prepare young people and adults alike with accurate information about their bodies, contraception, and safe practices . Unfortunately, this is not always the case. In Nigeria, for instance, teenage pregnancy rates remain high because many young people do not have access to reliable sexual health education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, they rely on pornography, hearsay or peer advice, much of which is based on myths. Recent statistics says about 15% of Nigerian girls aged 15-19 have either begun childbearing or are currently pregnant. Of those, 11% have given birth, 4% are currently pregnant, and 2% have experienced pregnancy loss.

Also, sexually transmitted infections are also a public health challenge. Among young adult Nigerian university students, for example, a recent study in a southern federal university found 27.7% prevalence of STIs among female students. Gonorrhea was among the most common .

These numbers show that lack of correct sexual health knowledge isn’t just theoretical, it has real, measurable outcomes. Many teenagers and adults don’t know how to correctly prevent pregnancy, practice safe sex, or challenge popular myths about sex that they’ve grown up with.

YOU MIGHT LIKE: Can I get an STD from oral sex?

ADVERTISEMENT

Debunking Common Sexual Myths

1. Pulling Out Before Ejaculation Will Prevent Pregnancy

This is called the withdrawal method. It has been identified to be the least effective birth control method. Pulling out before ejaculation doesn’t prevent pregnancy in most cases. Before a man ejaculates, he pre-ejaculates, and this pre-ejaculation has been seen to contain the sperm cells as well. Hence, the reason why it doesn’t prevent pregnancy in most cases. About 22% of women relying on withdrawal will become pregnant within a year.

2. A Woman’s Vagina Becomes Loose With Frequent Sex

ADVERTISEMENT

The vagina is a muscular organ designed to stretch (like during childbirth) and return to its natural shape. Regular sex does not make it “loose.” Factors like aging, childbirth, and pelvic floor health, not frequency of sex affect vaginal tightness.

3. Having Sex in Water Prevents Pregnancy

This is a myth. Having sex in water doesn’t prevent pregnancy. As long as the sperm gets in the vagina, it doesn’t get washed away by water. The sperm is mobile, so whether in a pool, bath, or shower, sperm can still travel and fertilise an egg. Water does not “wash away” sperm inside the vagina.

4. You Must Bleed the First Time You Have Sex

ADVERTISEMENT

This myth is a result of the old wives' tale that all virgins must bleed during their first sex. This is not true. Not all women bleed during their first sexual experience. The hymen can already be stretched from activities like sports, tampon use, or cycling. Bleeding is not proof of virginity.

5. Drinking Local Gin or Herbal Concoctions Prevents Pregnancy

There is no scientific evidence to support this. Alcohol, Alabukun, ogogoro, or salt water cannot prevent pregnancy. Only medically approved contraceptives, such as condoms, pills, implants, or IUDs, are effective. After having unprotected sex, you can use a post-pill to prevent ovulation and subsequently prevent pregnancy.

6. No One Gets Pregnant the First Time They Have Sex

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a dangerous myth. Pregnancy can occur any time sperm meets an egg, even during the very first sexual encounter. Fertility doesn’t wait for experience. You can get pregnant the first time you have sex, especially if the sexual intercourse is done during the fertile period , which is 2-3 days before ovulation day, ovulation day, and 2 days after ovulation day.

7. Frequent Sex Makes You Look Younger

While sex releases endorphins, reduces stress, and can improve mood and sleep, it is not a magical anti-aging formula. A healthy lifestyle including a balanced diet, exercise, sleep, and skincare, plays a far bigger role in youthfulness.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Drinking Salt Water or Washing With Dettol After Sex Prevents Pregnancy or Infection

This is false and harmful. Washing or douching with harsh substances can irritate the vagina and increase the risk of infections. Pregnancy prevention requires contraception, and STI prevention requires condoms.

9. You Can’t Get Pregnant Without Penetrative Sex

While rare, pregnancy is possible if sperm enters the vaginal area (for example, through genital rubbing or ejaculation near the vulva). This is called Coitus Interfemoris (that is, placing the penis between the lady’s legs close to the introitus of the vagina). As long as ejaculation occurs at the introitus or close to it, you can get pregnant.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Birth Control Prevents STIs

Hormonal contraceptives (like pills, implants, or IUDs) prevent pregnancy, not sexually transmitted infections. Only condoms (male or female) reduce the risk of HIV and other STIs.

11. Peeing After Sex Prevents Pregnancy

Urinating after sex may help prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs) , but it does nothing to stop sperm from reaching the egg. Pregnancy prevention still requires proper contraception.

12. Period Sex Is Completely Safe From Pregnancy

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t exactly guaranteed, especially in ladies who have irregular cycles/ short cycles whose safe period is difficult to predict. Also, the sperm can stay in the reproductive tract for as long as 5 days, and ovulation during that period can lead to pregnancy.

13. Masturbation Causes Weakness Or Infertility

Masturbation does not cause physical weakness or infertility. It is a normal sexual activity. Sperm production in men and egg health in women are not negatively affected by masturbation. The body constantly produces sperm, and masturbation has no impact on fertility in women. While it may cause temporary fatigue (similar to what you feel after exercise or sex), this is short-lived and not harmful.

14. Contraceptives Reduce Fertility Permanently

Modern contraceptives, whether pills, injections, implants, or intrauterine devices (IUDs), do not cause permanent infertility. Their purpose is to temporarily prevent pregnancy, and once you stop using them, your fertility usually returns to its natural level. Hormonal contraceptives (like the pill, injection, or implant) may cause a short delay in the return of regular periods, but this is temporary. IUDs and condoms have no lasting effect on fertility; once removed or discontinued, pregnancy can occur quickly if no other issues exist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sexual myths can shape harmful behaviors and misinform people about their bodies. Accurate sexual health education is crucial for preventing unwanted pregnancies, reducing STI risks, and promoting healthy, enjoyable relationships.