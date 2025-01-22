What really happens if you use an expired condom?

What happens if you grab a condom from your wallet, bag, or bedside drawer, only to realise it’s past its expiry date? It might seem like no big deal. Trust us, it is.

Using an expired condom is more dangerous than you might think. It’s not just about the risk of an unplanned pregnancy, it’s about exposing yourself to infections and other uncomfortable consequences.

Expired condoms lose their strength, flexibility, and reliability, putting you at risk of tears or leaks. Let’s talk about why the expiry date on condoms is more than just a suggestion—it’s a rule to live by.

Why do condoms expire?

Condoms don’t last forever. They are made of materials like latex or polyurethane, which degrade over time. The lubricant on condoms can also dry out or break down, making them less effective. When a condom expires, it loses the qualities that make it safe and reliable. This means it can easily tear, and once that happens, it’s no longer doing its job.

Manufacturers put expiry dates on condoms for a reason—they’ve tested how long the materials and lubricants stay intact. Using one past its prime is like playing roulette with your health and safety.

What can happen if you use an expired condom?

Good question. Here are a few things to watch out for:

1. Tears and breakage

Expired condoms are more likely to tear during use because they become brittle and less flexible. Even the tiniest tear can let sperm or infections pass through, defeating the whole purpose of using one.

2. Unplanned pregnancy

If the condom breaks, sperm can reach the egg, leading to an unplanned pregnancy. This risk is higher if you rely solely on condoms as your method of birth control.

3. Increased risk of STIs

Using an expired condom can also expose you to sexually transmitted infections. A damaged condom won’t provide a proper barrier, leaving you unprotected.

4. Skin Irritation

Old condoms can lose their smoothness or have broken-down lubricants, which may irritate sensitive skin.

ALSO READ: 4 men talk about whether sex is better without a condom

What should you do instead?

If you realise a condom is expired, don’t use it. It’s better to delay sex until you can get a new one.

Most stores and pharmacies sell condoms, and some places even offer them for free. Always check the expiration date before use—it’s printed right on the wrapper for a reason.