9 Things you should do after unprotected sex

Have you ever been in a situation where you just had unplanned unprotected sex? It could have been a heat-of-the-moment decision, a broken condom, or simply a night that didn’t go as planned. And now, you're feeling anxious or unsure of what to do next.

The good news is that you’re not helpless. There are clear steps you can take right after to protect your health and reduce potential risks.

Here’s what you should do after unprotected sex:

1. Don’t panic, take a deep breath

First thing first, don’t beat yourself up. Mistakes happen. What’s most important now is how you respond. Staying calm will help you make clear, informed decisions.

2. Consider emergency contraception

For women, if you’re not ready for a pregnancy and you’re within the window, emergency contraception, also known as the “morning-after pill”, can help. It’s most effective within 72 hours but can work up to 5 days after unprotected sex. You can get it over the counter at many pharmacies or clinics, depending on where you live.

3. Plan to go for an STI test

Unprotected sex increases the risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), even if no symptoms appear. It’s a good idea to get tested within a few days, and again after two weeks or a month, because some STIs, like HIV or chlamydia, may not show up right away. Regular STI screening is a smart habit to build, even if you feel fine.

4. Watch for any symptoms

Stay alert to changes in your body, like unusual discharge, pain, burning sensations during urination, itching, or rashes. Some infections take time to show signs, so even if everything feels normal, don’t skip testing.

5. Talk to your partner

If you feel safe doing so, have an honest conversation with the person you were with. They may not be aware of their own STI status or risks, and it's important to be on the same page for your health and theirs.

6. Don’t douche or wash internally

Some ladies think douching or washing inside the vagina after sex will reduce the risk of infection or pregnancy, but this can actually make things worse. It can upset the natural balance of bacteria and increase the chance of infection. Stick to gentle external cleaning with water and mild soap.

7. Consider PrEP or PEP (for HIV exposure)

If you believe the person you had sex with may be HIV positive, there are treatments available to help reduce the risk of infection. PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) must be started within 72 hours, so act quickly and talk to a doctor or visit a health clinic immediately.

8. Think about your future protection

Whether this was a one-time thing or something that might happen again, now’s a good time to think about your birth control options and STI protection. Condoms or hormonal contraception can help prevent future stress and protect your health.

9. Give yourself some grace

It’s completely normal to feel overwhelmed or emotional afterward. Give yourself grace, get rest, and talk to someone you trust if you need to process what happened. Whether it's a friend or a trusted family member, you don’t have to go through it alone.