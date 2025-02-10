Why are Nigerians still shy about buying condoms?

Many young Nigerians, both men and women, hesitate to walk into a pharmacy to buy condoms or contraceptives. Why?

If you're sexually active, why can't you purchase condoms with your full chest? Because the moment you do, judgmental stares and unspoken assumptions follow—after all, in the eyes of many, an unmarried person shouldn’t be sexually active, let alone openly buying a condom.

In a country where discussions about sex remain largely taboo, it’s no surprise that buying condoms is still an awkward experience for many Nigerians. Many people will walk five streets away just to buy condoms—anything to avoid judgment from nosy neighbors.

why does this stigma persist even in big 2025?

1. Religion

Nigeria is a deeply religious country, with Christianity and Islam playing significant roles in shaping societal values. Many religious teachings promote abstinence and frown upon premarital sex, making conversations about contraception, including condoms, uncomfortable. This has created a culture where buying condoms is often associated with promiscuity rather than responsible sexual behavior.

2. Judgment

We all recognize that judgmental stare or disapproving look from cashiers, pharmacists, or even other customers when you attempt to buy condoms. The scales are even more tilted against young adult women. This unnecessary policing of personal choices discourages many from confidently purchasing condoms.

3. Sex Education

There is a lack of proper sex education in most Nigerian schools. Many young people grow up with little to no knowledge about safe sex, apart from what they hear from peers or social media. Since sexual health conversations are often avoided in families and schools, many Nigerians develop a sense of shame around anything related to sex—including buying condoms.

4. Gender Bias

While men may receive the occasional teasing, women who attempt to buy condoms are often seen as "wayward" or "morally loose." Society still holds the outdated belief that women should not be sexually active or take control of their protection, even though they bear the greater consequences of unprotected sex.

To change the narrative, Nigeria needs: More open conversations about sexual health in families, schools, and religious spaces.

Judgment-free access to condoms in pharmacies and supermarkets.

More sex-positive campaigns that encourage safe sex without shame.