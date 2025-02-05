Can I get an STD from oral sex?

Yes! STIs and other infections can be transmitted through oral sex.

It’s possible to contract sexually transmitted infections (STI) like chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and herpes from performing oral sex on a partner with genital or anal infections. If the partner has an oral STI, you could also be at risk of infection in the mouth or throat.

If you receive oral sex from a partner who has a mouth, throat, or genital infection, you can get the STI in your genitals, anus, or rectum. Also, oral sex involving the anus (anilingus) can transmit hepatitis A and B, along with intestinal parasites and bacteria like E.coli.

Which STIs Can Be Spread Through Oral Sex?

Chlamydia - Oral sex on a partner with chlamydia will affect the throat and genital.

Gonorrhea - Giving or receiving oral sex can transmit gonorrhea, causing infections in the throat, genitals, or rectum.

Syphilis - Oral sex can transmit syphilis from one area to another, particularly if sores or rashes are present and it affects the lips, mouth, throat, genitals, anus, rectum.

Herpes - Herpes can spread from one partner to another through oral sex, especially if there are active sores or outbreaks. It affects the lips, mouth, throat, genitals, anus, rectum, buttocks.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) - HPV can be transmitted via oral sex, and it can cause infections in the throat or genital areas. It affects the mouth, throat, genitals, cervix, anus, rectum.

HIV - Both giving and receiving oral sex from a partner with HIV can result in transmission, especially if there are open sores or cuts in the mouth or on the genitals. It affects the Immune system.

How to Protect Yourself from STIs During Oral Sex

Use Condoms

Regular STI Testing

Avoid Oral Sex During Active Outbreak

Vaccinations: Vaccines like the HPV vaccine and hepatitis B vaccine can significantly reduce the risk of infection.

What Are the Symptoms of STIs?

A sore throat (chlamydia, gonorrhea)

Painful sores or ulcers in the mouth, genitals, or anus (syphilis, herpes)

Discharge from the penis, vagina, or anus

Pain or burning during urination

Swelling of the testicles or painful rectal discharge