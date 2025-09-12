Chlamydia is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the world.
It’s caused by a type of bacteria called Chlamydia trachomatis and can affect both men and women. While it’s treatable and curable, chlamydia is often called a “silent infection” because many people don’t know they have it. Without treatment, it can lead to serious health problems, including infertility.
Chlamydia is the most common bacterial STI, with about 1.5 million reported cases each year, and the actual number is likely much higher. Because most people never develop symptoms, many infections go unreported and untreated.
How Chlamydia Is Spread
Chlamydia spreads through sexual contact. You can get it from:
Vaginal intercourse
Anal sex
Sharing sex toys with someone who has the infection
Pregnant women with chlamydia can pass it to their newborns during childbirth.
Can You Get Chlamydia Without Having Sex?
According to Dr. Oluwadunsin Oluwaseyitan Adesopo, a medical doctor, sexual health advocate, and family planning coach, the answer is a resounding Yes!
One can get chlamydia without having penetrative sex, like sharing sex toys with an infected person. Hence the reason why we tell people to use a condom while sharing sex toys. As it’s categorised as, SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED INFECTION, it can be transmitted sexually, and this covers vaginal sex, anal sex, oral sex, and sharing of sex toys.
She emphasised the need to reduce risk by: knowing your partner well, always using condoms, and undergoing routine STI screening, especially for multi-gender individuals, since chlamydia and other infections can be silent.
But you cannot get chlamydia from:
Kissing
Hugging or holding hands
Sharing food or drinks
Using a public toilet
Coughs or sneezes
Symptoms of Chlamydia
Chlamydia doesn’t always cause symptoms. In fact, 50–70% of infected people may not notice anything at all. When symptoms do appear, they usually show up between 1 week and 3 months after exposure.
In Women
Dr. Adesopo says Chlamydia bacteria often cause symptoms that are similar to cervicitis or a urinary tract infection (UTI), so females may notice:
Unusual vaginal discharge (white, yellow, or grey) that may smell
Pain or burning when urinating
Bleeding between periods
Painful periods or sex
Lower abdominal pain
Vaginal itching or burning
In Men
Chlamydia bacteria most often infect the urethra. Males may notice:
Clear or mucus-like discharge from the penis
Pain or burning when urinating
Testicular pain (less common)
Other Possible Symptoms
Anus: pain, bleeding, or discharge
Throat: sore throat (rarely noticeable)
Eyes: conjunctivitis (redness, pain, discharge if bacteria enter the eye)
Early Signs of Chlamydia to Watch For
Unusual discharge from the penis or vagina
Pain or bleeding during sex
Pain, discharge, or bleeding from the anus
If you notice any of these, see a healthcare provider immediately. According to Dr. Adesopo, treatment options include:
Avoid sex until your doctor confirms the infection is cleared.
Get tested for other STIs: It’s common to have more than one infection at a time.
Vaginal/penile swab for microscopy, culture and sensitivity (MCS) - This is done to assess the bacteria’s resistance or sensitivity, helping doctors choose the best antibiotic.
Notify partners: Anyone you’ve had sex with in the past 3 months should be tested and treated.
Antibiotics
Chlamydia Treatment
If left untreated, chlamydia can cause serious complications, including:
In women: pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), infertility, ectopic pregnancy
In men: infection of the testicles (epididymitis), possible infertility
In newborns: pneumonia or severe eye infections if the mother is infected during childbirth
Chlamydia is common, often silent, but easily treatable. Regular testing, especially if you have new or multiple partners, protects both you and your partners. Stay safe, get screened and use protection.
FAQs
1. Can chlamydia be transmitted through oral sex, and if so, how common is it?
Yes, chlamydia can be transmitted through oral sex. Although, not so common but it can.
2. Is it possible to get chlamydia from kissing, or is that a myth?
Kissing isn't really a risk factor for getting chlamydia. NO, it isn’t possible
3. Can someone contract chlamydia without having penetrative sex, and in what ways?
Yes, one can get chlamydia without having penetrative sex, like sharing sex toys with an infected person, hence the reason why we advise people to use a condom while sharing sex toys.
4. What are the main ways chlamydia is transmitted, and how can people reduce their risk?
As it’s categorised as a sexually transmitted infection, it can be transmitted sexually, and this covers vaginal sex, anal sex, oral sex, and sharing of sex toys.
5. Can men get chlamydia, and are their symptoms or risks different from women’s?
Yes, men can get chlamydia and their symptoms include: Mucus-like or clear, watery discharge from your penis (can be blood-stained sometimes) and a burning sensation when you pee (dysuria).
In females, symptoms are smelly white, yellow or grey discharge, pus in your urine (pyuria), pain or a burning sensation when you pee (dysuria), painful periods, painful intercourse (dyspareunia), itching around your vagina, and dull pain in the lower part of your abdomen.