Chlamydia is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the world.

It’s caused by a type of bacteria called Chlamydia trachomatis and can affect both men and women. While it’s treatable and curable, chlamydia is often called a “silent infection” because many people don’t know they have it. Without treatment, it can lead to serious health problems, including infertility.

Chlamydia is the most common bacterial STI , with about 1.5 million reported cases each year, and the actual number is likely much higher. Because most people never develop symptoms, many infections go unreported and untreated.

How Chlamydia Is Spread

Chlamydia spreads through sexual contact. You can get it from:

Vaginal intercourse

Anal sex

Oral sex

Sharing sex toys with someone who has the infection

Pregnant women with chlamydia can pass it to their newborns during childbirth.

Can You Get Chlamydia Without Having Sex?

According to Dr. Oluwadunsin Oluwaseyitan Adesopo, a medical doctor, sexual health advocate, and family planning coach, the answer is a resounding Yes!

One can get chlamydia without having penetrative sex, like sharing sex toys with an infected person. Hence the reason why we tell people to use a condom while sharing sex toys. As it’s categorised as, SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED INFECTION, it can be transmitted sexually, and this covers vaginal sex, anal sex, oral sex, and sharing of sex toys.

She emphasised the need to reduce risk by: knowing your partner well, always using condoms, and undergoing routine STI screening, especially for multi-gender individuals, since chlamydia and other infections can be silent.

But you cannot get chlamydia from: Kissing

Hugging or holding hands

Sharing food or drinks

Using a public toilet

Coughs or sneezes

Symptoms of Chlamydia

Chlamydia doesn’t always cause symptoms. In fact, 50–70% of infected people may not notice anything at all. When symptoms do appear, they usually show up between 1 week and 3 months after exposure.

In Women

Dr. Adesopo says Chlamydia bacteria often cause symptoms that are similar to cervicitis or a urinary tract infection (UTI), so females may notice:

Unusual vaginal discharge (white, yellow, or grey) that may smell

Pain or burning when urinating

Bleeding between periods

Painful periods or sex

Lower abdominal pain

Vaginal itching or burning

In Men

Chlamydia bacteria most often infect the urethra. Males may notice:

Clear or mucus-like discharge from the penis

Pain or burning when urinating

Testicular pain (less common)

Other Possible Symptoms

Anus: pain, bleeding, or discharge

Throat: sore throat (rarely noticeable)

Eyes: conjunctivitis (redness, pain, discharge if bacteria enter the eye)

Early Signs of Chlamydia to Watch For

Unusual discharge from the penis or vagina

Pain or bleeding during sex

Pain, discharge, or bleeding from the anus

If you notice any of these, see a healthcare provider immediately. According to Dr. Adesopo, treatment options include:

Avoid sex until your doctor confirms the infection is cleared.

Get tested for other STIs: It’s common to have more than one infection at a time.

Vaginal/penile swab for microscopy, culture and sensitivity (MCS) - This is done to assess the bacteria’s resistance or sensitivity, helping doctors choose the best antibiotic.

Notify partners: Anyone you’ve had sex with in the past 3 months should be tested and treated.

Antibiotics

Chlamydia Treatment

If left untreated, chlamydia can cause serious complications, including:

In women: pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), infertility, ectopic pregnancy

In men: infection of the testicles (epididymitis), possible infertility

In newborns: pneumonia or severe eye infections if the mother is infected during childbirth

Chlamydia is common, often silent, but easily treatable. Regular testing, especially if you have new or multiple partners, protects both you and your partners. Stay safe, get screened and use protection.

FAQs

1. Can chlamydia be transmitted through oral sex, and if so, how common is it?

Yes, chlamydia can be transmitted through oral sex. Although, not so common but it can.

2. Is it possible to get chlamydia from kissing, or is that a myth?

Kissing isn't really a risk factor for getting chlamydia. NO, it isn’t possible

3. Can someone contract chlamydia without having penetrative sex, and in what ways?

Yes, one can get chlamydia without having penetrative sex, like sharing sex toys with an infected person, hence the reason why we advise people to use a condom while sharing sex toys.

4. What are the main ways chlamydia is transmitted, and how can people reduce their risk?

As it’s categorised as a sexually transmitted infection, it can be transmitted sexually, and this covers vaginal sex, anal sex, oral sex, and sharing of sex toys.

5. Can men get chlamydia, and are their symptoms or risks different from women’s?

Yes, men can get chlamydia and their symptoms include: Mucus-like or clear, watery discharge from your penis (can be blood-stained sometimes) and a burning sensation when you pee (dysuria).

